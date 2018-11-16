AutoComplete: We drive Audi's new Formula E car in Spain
Transcript
Here's what's making news on Roadshow.
Our fearless leader Tim Stevens went to Spain to drive Audi's FE04 and FE05 from the E racing cars and came away with a new appreciation for the sport.
Which maybe didn't have the best beginning seasons, but is now turning into a real racing series that's absolutely worth following.
He also wrote down the differences between the FEO4 and FEO5 with racing legend and Audi Formula E-boss, Allan McNish.
So give it a watch.
Toyota Corolla's sedan is finally making the jump to the company's next generation TNGA architecture, which means that a lot of big changes are afoot for the little car.
Most of the technical changes are great, with more advanced safety tech and better infotainment, but the new styling changes are bound to be more polarizing.
What do you think?
The results are in for a new study by Zendrive that looks at how American drivers act in school zones, and the pictures they paint Isn't flattering.
people drive like ididots in school zones apparently.
meaning that over 60% of drivers don't bother changing their driving in a school zone at all.
and more than 30% of drivers actually drove worse.
let's slow it down gang.
because kids don't usually win when put up against a 6,000 pound SUV.
Find more on these stories over at theroadshow.com.
We'll talk to you Monday.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowAutomobilesToyota
Up Next
AutoComplete: EPA tries to help the Takata recall along
1:11
AutoComplete: Land Rover gives us a new Evoque but it's made...
1:10
AutoComplete: The Ford Bronco looks rugged, capable and awesome
1:12
AutoComplete: Jaguar made a rally-spec F-Type that you can't...
1:16
AutoComplete: Volvo shifts its US plant output from China to...
1:06
AutoComplete: Mazda's new 3 will come to LA with the Skyactiv...
1:02
AutoComplete: Harley-Davidson's electric LiveWire is going into...
1:17
AutoComplete: Porsche teases 2020 911 ahead of LA debut
1:23
AutoComplete: Aston Martin celebrates Le Mans history with DBS...
1:32
AutoComplete: Volvo started crash-testing its Polestar 1 GT car