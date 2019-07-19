AutoComplete

AutoComplete: The C8 Corvette is revealed, Lexus goes off-roading, and Lotus gets hyper and electric

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: The C8 Corvette is revealed, Lexus goes off-roading, and Lotus gets hyper and electric.

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

642 episodes

Cooley On Cars

823 episodes

Carfection

890 episodes

CNET Top 5

821 episodes

The Apple Core

55 episodes

Tech Today

928 episodes

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-door: A fancy-pants muscle car

8:42

Checking the tech in the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-door

5:22

Get outdoors, and online, in the latest Airstream trailer

2:58

2019 BMW X5 is a great return to form

5:36

Checking the tech in the 2020 Ford Explorer

3:16

5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Golf GTI

3:45

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

So many more Samsung Galaxy Note 10 details leak

4:36

Trailer for Cats movie featuring Taylor Swift arrives

2:23

Tertill robot weed trimmer actually works

1:57

2020 Chevy Corvette: First look at the mid-engined wonder

1:55

Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to hook your brain to a computer in 2020

18:28

New iPhone 11 mock-up looks deceptively real

8:08

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: The C8 Corvette is revealed, Lexus goes off-roading, and Lotus gets hyper and electric

8:52

New cars that keep you from speeding

4:53

2020 Chevy Corvette: First look at the mid-engined wonder

1:55

Lotus Evija hypercar is an electric rebirth for the British sports car maker

23:22

Join us for our first ride on the first electric Harley, the LiveWire

5:05

AutoComplete: C8 Corvette leaked, and Civic Type R is only getting pricier

4:29