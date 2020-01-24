AutoComplete: Tesla settles with Michigan, can now sell and service cars there

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Tesla settles with Michigan, can now sell and service cars there.

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

663 episodes

Cooley On Cars

865 episodes

Carfection

922 episodes

CNET Top 5

843 episodes

The Apple Core

75 episodes

Tech Today

1092 episodes

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 Honda Clarity PHEV: Fuel-efficient and flexible

4:29

2020 Polaris Slingshot first drive: Similar looks, all-new fun

5:04

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S gives serious performance

8:08

2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i: Big Bimmer, big tech

4:58

2019 Volvo XC40: Meet our little long-term Swede

2:54

2019 Indian FTR 1200 S: Happiness is a flat circle

4:57

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Active noise cancellation is just the beginning for these earbuds

6:31

Will the iPhone 12 look like the iPhone 11?

5:24

Alternatives to Google Chrome

5:07

What to expect from the iPhone 9

4:54

Jeff Bezos' phone hack started with a WhatsApp message: a timeline

3:38

See the top in-car technologies you'll be buying soon

11:04

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Tesla settles with Michigan, can now sell and service cars there

4:16

See the top in-car technologies you'll be buying soon

11:04

2019 Honda Clarity PHEV: Fuel-efficient and flexible

4:29

GMC developing trailer braking tech to stop on a dime

1:12

Cruise reveals its Origin: An electric, driverless taxi

2:23

GMC gives the AT4 treatment to 2021 Yukon and Canyon

4:00