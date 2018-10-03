Your video, "AutoComplete: Tesla Model 3 outsells the Fusion and Altima"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
AutoComplete

AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Tesla Model 3 outsells the Fusion and Altima

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Tesla Model 3 outsells the Fusion and Altima.
RoadshowAutomobilesGeneral MotorsHondaTesla

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Meet Magnum P.I.'s new star and cars

15:07

A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima

4:04

5 things you need to know about Forza Horizon 4

2:50

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Welcoming our latest production vehicle

2:06

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf: 5 things you need to know

2:07

5 things you need to know about the 2018 BMW 4 Series

2:32

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Tesla Model 3 outsells the Fusion and Altima

1:09

Our favorite forbidden fruit from the 2018 Paris Motor Show

1:42

VinFast, the first Vietnamese car company, debuts at Paris Motor Show

1:31

This driveable Lego Bugatti Chiron might be the coolest car at the Paris Motor Show

3:03

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class: The least American car at the Paris Motor Show

1:46

The Ferrari Monza SP1 is a beautiful homage to a classic racer

3:09

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

NASA at 60: How America's space agency reached for the stars

5:26

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

iPhone XS reviews are in, and our Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions

5:14

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04

Peugeot E-Legend Concept takes us back to the future

1:58

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02