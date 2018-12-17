AutoComplete: Mercedes is teasing the new CLA ahead of its CES debut
Here's what's making news on Road Show.
Mercedes is showing off the swoopy roofline of the new eight classes fancy CLA cousin ahead of its debut next month at CES in Las Vegas.
The teaser provides minimal information, but it's safe to say that the babiest Benz will be among the cheapest things you can buy with a three-pointed star.
Hopefully, it benefits from all that Sweet sweet new tech that we saw on the A class today.
Somewhat if Ford is clearly a little too obsessed with dog rates on Twitter because the Blue Oval just announced a special noise cancelling Dogo house that's meant to help your very best bud deal with the noise of fireworks and thunder.
This could be real heck and helpful with New Year's eve right around the corner.
We give the idea, and the design, a 13 out of 10.
Remember the Bloodhound SSC land speed racer that we said was going to put?
Well, turns out that reports of its demise were enough to spur a wealthy businessman to try and buy the business for an undisclosed sum.
The buyer's named Ian Warhurst, and he also owns Melett Precision Engineered Turbos.
Will this new buyer be enough to help the Bloodhound and it's lofty one thousand mile per hour goal?
Well we'll just have to see.
Find more of these stories over at the roadshow.com, we'll talk to you tomorrow.
