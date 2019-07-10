AutoComplete: Honda's Civic Type R just got a price bump
AutoComplete
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
Here's what's making news on Road Show, we've made no attempt to hide our love for the Honda Civic Type R.
It's a hell of a thing, packing incredible performance into a lovable package at a reasonable price except that its price has gotten steadily less reasonable since it hit our shores despite seeing very few changes in spec or equipment.
Case in point, the CTR just got a $610 price bump that didn't even coincide with a model your change.
The moral of the story by one now if you want one because it's not getting any cheaper.
Ford's little transit connect van is pretty great as vans go.
Well, the diesel transit may be a staple of life in Europe.
It's looking like we're going to get stuck with the gasoline version here.
Now that really shouldn't come as any kind of big surprise considering the US is general distaste for small diesel motors and increasingly strict emissions laws.
But, it's kind of a bummer, nonetheless.
The big T is pumping vehicle production at its Fremont factory to help make Q3 of 2019 a real banger.
It's also crewing up with more production staff to help make that happen.
Now you're probably thinking, didn't Tesla just lay off a crap ton of people to cut costs, why do a bunch of hiring now?
Well, you're kind of right.
But also none of those people that got the axe before were actually building cars.
They were mostly management and office types.
Find more on these stories over at theroadshow.com, we'll talk to you tomorrow.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
AutoComplete: Mini debuts the Cooper SE in all its highlighter-yellow...
1:26
AutoComplete: Lee Iacocca, father of the Mustang and the Minivan,...
1:28
AutoComplete: Honda's little E electric hatch gets its power...
1:45
AutoComplete: Bentley's new Continental is the new production...
1:26
AutoComplete: Dodge unveiled the widebody Charger Hellcat and...
1:29
AutoComplete: The most powerful thing BMW has built is an EV...
1:32
AutoComplete: Roborace heads back to Goodwood
1:35
AutoComplete: Ferrari shows off the SF90's hybrid drivetrain
1:28
AutoComplete: Waymo is teaming up with Nissan, Renault
1:27
AutoComplete: Ford's GT500 is its meanest snake ever with 760...