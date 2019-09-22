5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Venue

Transcript
Transcription not available for 5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Venue.
From review: 2020 Hyundai Venue

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

651 episodes

Cooley On Cars

841 episodes

Carfection

902 episodes

CNET Top 5

829 episodes

The Apple Core

64 episodes

Tech Today

983 episodes

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Venue

2:39

2020 Ford Mustang gets high performance package for high-rev fun

4:15

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: Remixing the GTI's winning formula

7:13

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

2:14

2019 Jeep Compass: Good looks, poor performance

4:06

2019 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan: A true Q car

5:09

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Lesser-known features inside the iPhone 11

9:39

Which plant-based burger is best? Impossible Burger vs. Beyond Meat Burger

5:50

LG B9 OLED TV review: This is the high-end 2019 TV to buy

3:45

2019 Jeep Compass: Good looks, poor performance

4:06

Roku's 2019 players revealed, starting at $30

1:44

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes its US debut

2:21

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Venue

2:39

AutoComplete: Honda's CR-V Hybrid is finally here and more

6:41

2020 Ford Mustang gets high performance package for high-rev fun

4:15

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: Remixing the GTI's winning formula

7:13

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

2:14

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes its US debut

2:21