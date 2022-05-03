2022 Porsche Macan: Get Into a Porsche on the Cheap

May 3 2022 Roadshow

Speaker 1: If you have been jonesing for app Porsche, but you can't quite come up with the scratch for that nine 11. Have I got a deal for you? This is the 2022 Porsche con and it is the least expensive way to get into the Porsche brand, starting at a relatively cheap 56,250 American dollars. Theon has been redesigned for 2022. So we've got a new front fascia up here, but I still have the quad running lamps, which I really like. I think it gives a great lighting [00:00:30] signature at night. These side blades. Well, they've always been there, but now they've got a little bit of texture on them and it adds a lot of visual interest from the side. When we come around to the back, this diffuser just a little bit higher, and we've got this L E D tail lamp blade that runs across the whole width of the vehicle. I just love the way this car looks at night. The lighting signatures are just chef's kiss. Now you can get 21 inch wheels on your, but you guys not on the base model. These are [00:01:00] nineteens, but who cares? What it looks like, right? We wanna know how it drives. So get in that right seat. Let's go for one Speaker 1: Onto the hood. Here is a two liter turbocharged inline four cylinder engine, which is more powerful than last year, 261 ponies and 295 pound feet of torque. Now that's not a lot, especially when you consider that the Macon and GTS trim, you can get 434 [00:01:30] horsepower outta that bad boy, but still, when you look at the competition, other sport, compact SUVs from Germany, like the Audi Q five or the BMW X three, I mean, it's pretty much right in line. Par goes down to all four wheels through a quick shifting seven speed PDK automatic transmission. And this particular vehicle also has the optional sport Krono package. Now, listen, if you're here just for the brand name, like don't even bother with the sport Krono, but if you want to get as much fun out of this [00:02:00] little two lit as you possibly can go ahead, been the extra thousand bucks or so you're gonna get a sport plus button, which includes launch control. It brings a zero to 60 time down to about 5.8 seconds, which is vaguely quick. There's also this cool sport response button, which is kinda like a push to pass. It will put the car into its highest performance mode for about 20 seconds. Just you can like zip around trucks on the highway, things of that nature. Speaker 1: Now this chassis [00:02:30] is so well composed. Okay. And a good driver can really hustle this guy through the turns. I mean, as long as you're willing to keep up the momentum and keep it on the pipe, it's gonna be really fun. This car has got some, you know, adaptive air suspension, as well as some torque vectoring due dads. Is it worth it on this vehicle with this amount of power? I'm not so sure. I mean yes, on the upper trims, definitely, but down here at the base model, you know what, just turn it to sport. Plus keep it to the red line and have [00:03:00] a little bit of fun. Speaker 1: Now the biggest change to the interior is this new center console it's back lit and it's haptic, and it brings it much more in line with the rest of the Porsche lineup. I really like the way it looks, but sometimes I have to like aggressively Lee poke at some of the buttons in order to get them to respond. I've got a 10.9 inch screen here. That's running wireless apple CarPlay, which is pretty cool. But for some reason, Porsche has given us a new infotainment [00:03:30] system, but not the newest infotainment system. So there's no Android auto. So sorry, Android users. Um, I really like how quick the inputs are and the screen is really quick to respond. However, I find the menu substructure to be a little bit confusing, but you know what my colleagues at roadshow like they love it. Now, another thing that kind of chops my hide about Theon is the lack of standard driver's aids. I mean, sure. I get lane departure worrying and park assist, but if I want things like adaptive cruise control [00:04:00] or lane keeping assist, or even blind spot monitoring, I have to pay extra for that. I mean, come on. I can get most of those things in a Toyota RAV4. What's the deal. Speaker 1: Now, as we are filming this gas prices in my home state of California, it's about $6 a gallon. So you're probably concerned about fuel economy and the Macon does not get great fuel economy. You're talking 19 miles per gallon in the city, 25 on the highway and 21 combined. I mean, that is [00:04:30] terrible compared to the competition, the turbocharge two liter in the Audi Q five, that gets 29 MPG on the highway, the BMW X three, the Volvo XC 60 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Those all get 28 on the highway. I mean, I've been driving this thing for a week. I'm getting 23 and it costs me $90 to fill up and add insult to injury. This thing starts at $10,000 more than the rest of that aforementioned competition. So like ouch, right? [00:05:00] Still the Macon is a fun little crossover to drive. And it certainly has a lot of that portion name brand cache might not be the value proposition that we want, but it still should put a smile on your face, even in this base trim.