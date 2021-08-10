/>

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pint-size pickup

Roadshow

Up Next

Mini truck battle: Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz
ford-maverick-2022-vs-hyundai-santa-cruz-2022-feat-holdingstill-cms

Up Next

Mini truck battle: Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The next step in EVs
hyundai-ioniq-first-look-still

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The next step in EVs

Hyundai Palisade: Long-term impressions after a year and 13,500 miles
palisade-cms-thumb

Hyundai Palisade: Long-term impressions after a year and 13,500 miles

Hyundai Tiger X-1 concept is a smaller, autonomous walking vehicle
tiger-x-1-first-look-still

Hyundai Tiger X-1 concept is a smaller, autonomous walking vehicle

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a bold move
elantra-cms-thumb

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a bold move

Kia Telluride or Hyundai Palisade: Which 3-row SUV is best?
rs-feat-kia-telluride-vs-hyundai-palisade-holdingstill

Kia Telluride or Hyundai Palisade: Which 3-row SUV is best?

2020 Honda Accord vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Battle of the midsize sedans
rs-feat-honda-accord-vs-hyundai-sonata-holdingstill

2020 Honda Accord vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Battle of the midsize sedans

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid can get up to 54 mpg highway
sonata-hybrid-still

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid can get up to 54 mpg highway

2020 Hyundai Sonata looks weird, drives great
hyundai-sonata-20-still

2020 Hyundai Sonata looks weird, drives great

Roadshow Video Series

AutoComplete
autocomplete-w

AutoComplete

Cooley On Cars
on-cars-w

Cooley On Cars

Carfection
carfection-w

Carfection

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest Cars All latest products

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pint-size pickup
hyundai-santa-cruz-2022-firstdrive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pint-size pickup

Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator, learning a track that doesn't exist
honda-sim-site-thumb

Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator, learning a track that doesn't exist

Tomorrow's cars may not let drunk drivers on the road
rs-news-drunktech-yt-thumb-v2

Tomorrow's cars may not let drunk drivers on the road

2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way
gv70-first-drive-still

2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way

Self-driving Lyfts coming this year
ford-argo-site

Self-driving Lyfts coming this year

2022 Mercedes EQS drives like the big deal it is
mb-eqs-2022-first-drive-still-v1

2022 Mercedes EQS drives like the big deal it is

Most Popular All most popular

Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras
yt-google-device-security-1

Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Apple's 2021 iPhone event could have a date
appleeventthumb

Apple's 2021 iPhone event could have a date

Meet BeBot: The 100% electric beach-cleaning robot
yt-wtf-beach-cleaning-7

Meet BeBot: The 100% electric beach-cleaning robot

T-Mobile to shut Sprint's 4G LTE network, Sony sees end to PS5 shortage
tt-080521

T-Mobile to shut Sprint's 4G LTE network, Sony sees end to PS5 shortage

Morgan Plus Four CX-T is ready to tackle tough terrain
morgan-cxt-henry-100

Morgan Plus Four CX-T is ready to tackle tough terrain

Latest RoadShow News All latest news

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pint-size pickup
hyundai-santa-cruz-2022-firstdrive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pint-size pickup

Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator, learning a track that doesn't exist
honda-sim-site-thumb

Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator, learning a track that doesn't exist

Morgan Plus Four CX-T is ready to tackle tough terrain
morgan-cxt-henry-100

Morgan Plus Four CX-T is ready to tackle tough terrain

Tomorrow's cars may not let drunk drivers on the road
rs-news-drunktech-yt-thumb-v2

Tomorrow's cars may not let drunk drivers on the road

2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way
gv70-first-drive-still

2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better
812-gts-carfection

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better