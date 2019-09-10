2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe: A sleeker GLE53... if you're into that
Take the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 that we saw debut in Geneva, sex it up a little bit with a coupe over form factor and you've got this, the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe.
Now under the hood, we're looking at a three liter turbocharged inline six cylinder engine making 429 horsepower and 384 pound feet of torque.
That's of course before the 48 volt mt hybrid system as an additional 184 pounds beat to the party.
Now the 53 here features in AMG air suspension, which features some on road driving prowess but can also lift itself up to 2.2 inches for a little bit of off road clearance.
AMG specific performance and styling upgrades round out a package that also include Mercedes Benz of MBUX infotainment, and a full suite of driver a technology.
The GLA 53 here goes on sale in mid 2020.
We don't have pricing yet but expect to know more about it closer to the launch date.
And be sure to check out the roadshow.com for more detail about this interesting-looking coupe of an SUV
