There is no place I'd rather be off roading than the dunes which is why I've come out here to big Dune north of Las Vegas with Mercedes Benz.
We're going to check out this NGLS.
That's the S Class of SUVs and I'm going to see if this bad boy has got what it takes to get dirty with the big fellas.
I think it's gonna do just fine.
We first glimpsed the 2020 GLS at New York Auto Show where we saw it's gotten a bit bigger translating into a roomier cabin and the design has skewed a little bit more towards looking like an amplified GLE the company's mid-sized SUV.
But what I'm most excited about is all of the new technology and that includes a stock in a four leader V8 engine with the Q boost mild hybrid system the E active body control and a new off-road management system and all of those combined should make the GM less pretty unstoppable off road.
I mean I hope.
This is a development drive which means I'm riding right seat only in the latest GLC with its 48 volt HQ boost mild hybrid system and that powers the available e active body control.
Now here's where things get really cool working in conjunction with the air suspend.
EABC can control the spring and dampening rates at each wheel individually while a road surface scan primes the system for upcoming bumps.
Out here in the mild grips the EABC system keeps the GLS incredibly flat.
This is a system I've experienced on road but its potential is really highlighted out here in the dirt.
A Mercedes knows that most GLS drivers aren't gonna do any hardcore off roading, but they do venture off pavement to their swanky off grid cabin or what have you.
The GLS can provide the same comfortable drive off road as it does on.
The ABC also allows for the free driving assist feature where the car can bounce up and down on its suspension to rock itself free from soft sand.
All the driver needs to do is put the car in gear, keep a steady light touch on that throttle, and the GOS will unstick itself from almost anything.
Although it is called free driving assist Not free driving guarantees, but I didn't come here to get stuck.
I came here to carve some dunes
The last generation of the GLS would split the torque 50/50 from front to rear.
For the 2020 model year a torque ondemand clutch can deliver anywhere from zero to 100% of the twist between the axles depending on what's needed.
So not only does NGLS throw up some excellent routes, it's got some pretty good traction out here, especially with these continental premium contact six tires air down to get a bigger footprint.
Add the 483 horsepower, 516 pound feet of torque Boosted by the 21 horsepower and 184 talks on demand from that EU Cuba's mild hybrid system and this Benz is the decline.
Whatever do you throw in front of it.
Well I wish I'd gotten a chance to drive but them's the Bold and the development drive.
I gotta say even from the passenger seat I was really impressed with the technology on this new GLS.
The good news is, we are going to get a first drive of this guy in the summertime.
So be sure to stay tuned for our first drive review of the 2020 Mercedes Benz GLS.
