Your video, "2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class: The least American car at the Paris Motor Show"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
From article: Euro-spec Mercedes-Benz B-Class combines two things American buyers loathe

Paris Motor Show 2018

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class: The least American car at the Paris Motor Show

Transcript
Transcription not available for 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class: The least American car at the Paris Motor Show.
RoadshowAutomobilesMercedes-Benz

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Meet Magnum P.I.'s new star and cars

15:07

A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima

4:04

5 things you need to know about Forza Horizon 4

2:50

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Welcoming our latest production vehicle

2:06

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf: 5 things you need to know

2:07

5 things you need to know about the 2018 BMW 4 Series

2:32

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class: The least American car at the Paris Motor Show

1:46

The Ferrari Monza SP1 is a beautiful homage to a classic racer

3:09

The Renault EZ-Ultimo concept brings luxury and autonomy to Paris

1:16

New BMW 3 Series: Can it be the segment benchmark again?

3:02

AutoComplete: BMW pulls the wraps off the new 3 Series in Paris

1:10

Forbidden fruit: The Audi SQ2 debuts at the Paris Motor Show

1:28

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

NASA at 60: How America's space agency reached for the stars

5:26

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04

iPhone XS reviews are in, and our Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions

5:14

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima

4:04

Peugeot E-Legend Concept takes us back to the future

1:58