2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Welcoming our latest production vehicle
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Here at Road Show, we shoot a lot of video, which means we have a lot of video equipment.
And what better way to hold around all that gear?
Then in a cargo van.
Introducing the next edition into the Road Show long term fleet, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris.
Which, for some reason, we decided to call it the with Wu-Tang Van.
We'll have with Wu-Tang Van for a whole year as our production vehicle, shooting videos just for you.
The Metris is essentially a 17-foot-long rectangle on wheels, and we love it.
We might just be using the floor space, but there's a total of 180 cubic feet of space, and it can handle 2,500 pounds of payload.
With the optional cargo protection package, there are plenty of lashing rails and d-rings to secure all our gear.
We can access that gear through the passenger side sliding door or the double rear doors.
Now those doors can open 270 degrees but we kinda wish we had that optional rear lift gate just so we could have a little bit of shade.
Since we don't have any rear windows, the Metros doesn't have a rearview mirror either.
So the back up camera and optional blind spot monitoring are absolute musts.
Wutang van also comes with the optional lane keeping assist and a very, very primitive navigation system.
Under the hood is a two liter turbo charged engine.
Putting out 208 horse power and 258-pound feet of torque.
That's made it to a 7 speed automatic transmission, and power gets down to the rear wheels only.
If it's 4 wheel drive capability you're looking for, you'll have to jump up and get a Sprinter Van.
And while there aren't many creature comforts, Even in our loaded up Wutang Van, the seats are adjustable with lumbar support and, hey, they're heated.
Starting at just under $30,000, the Metris might be the least expensive way to get yourself into a Mercedes Benz.
Although Wutang Van here, she's fully loaded and costing right around $38,000.
Stay tuned for the upcoming year to see just how well the Metris can handle our heavy production schedule.
[MUSIC]
