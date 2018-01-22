2018 Hyundai Sonata: Making sedans cool again

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
2018 Hyundai Sonata: Making sedans cool againHyundai shows off great design and engineering with the latest Sonata.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Let's face it, sedans are not the most exciting cars on the planet. They're mostly designed to get folks from point A to point B with a minimal amount of fuss. It's not very often that a sedan comes along and tugs at the old excitement strings of my heart. But, enter the 2018 Hyundai Sonata. Heavily revised for 2018, the Sonata surprised me with its good looks and impressive powertrain. [MUSIC] You can get a Sonata with a 2.4 liter engine good for about 185 horse power but the fine folks over at Hyundai they sent me the top of the line limited trim with a 2 liter turbo to a brand new 8 speed automatic transmission and me likey. There's a few different driving modes Including a sport, comfort, or eco, or there's also the new smart mode which is kind of like a combination of all three. So eco when you want it, sport when you need it. I was really hoping that this might kinda mitigate my heavy right foot and get me close to that APA fuel rating of 26 combined, but I'm only getting about 20 Be free. The rear suspension and the steering have been revised for 2018 resulting in a Sonata that is really responsive and handles really well. I mean, torque steer? No. There's none of that. Twisty attacker? Yeah, I mean, it's pretty good. I always wish for a little bit more road feel. But, the steering is weighted really well and there's no kinda understeering. You know, like When you turn, and then the car doesn't, it keeps going straight. Yeah, there's none of that. And this eight speed automatic transmission is a job. I mean, it downshifts eagerly when you're coming out of corners. It holds the revs just a touch longer. And that's in comfort mode. I mean when you put it into sport then you get a quicker throttle response. Comfort mode is no slouch, but sport is really really fun. And there's even paddle shifters if you want to really get into it, but honestly, this transmission does so well on its own, I just let it do its thing. [BLANK_AUDIO] When it comes to standard driver's aids, well the Sonata is just a little bit light, especially when compared with Honda or Toyota. And we've got a full separate deep dive video about the tech of the 2018 Sonata. You can check that out over on vroadshop.com. This 2 liter turbo charged engine carries over from 2017 and I am a okay with that. 245 horsepower, 260 pound feet of torque It's got more than enough umf to get you up and over where you wanna go. Freeway merging is easy. I mean it's just really, really fun. And obviously mechanical revisions are accompanied by aesthetic revisions as well. Hyundai calls their new front end a cascading grill which. Which I mean, I don't really see any waterfalls but it's nice to have a more aggressive front end. LED daytime running lights are standard and LED headlights and tail lights are optional. One thing I really like is the soft touch button hidden inside the Hyundai logo to open Open up the trunk, it's a pretty cool little feature. On the whole, I mean in the past Hyundai has gotten some flack from being a little lower on the quality level but you won't see that in this Hyundai. All the materials are high quality, the design is really good, this is a sedan to To beat. [MUSIC] The 2018 Hyundai Sonata starts at about $22,000 for a base SE with a 2.4 liter engine. But my top-of-the-line limited here with the two liter turbo, that tops out at $32,450. Now that's a huge price jump to be sure, but Still offers you plenty of value and a lot of fun [MUSIC]