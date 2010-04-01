Your video, "2011 Mercedes E350 Wagon "
2011 Mercedes E350 Wagon

As wagons stage a comback, Mercedes brings back one of their most endearing features for their 2011 Mercedes E350 Wagon.
^M00:00:01 [ Music ] ^M00:00:05 >> You may know that I'm a big fan of the look of the latest Mercedes E Class. You might also know that I drive a Ford Country Squire. So you got to realize, I'm dying right now. This is the new E Class Wagon, yes, and not just a wagon, a wagon with a little bit of flow back well, tech here in the cargo bay. Flat load floor, but underneath that, you're not going to believe this, a rear facing jump seat. Come on, that's some retro stuff. And again, folds flat so you don't have a bunch of bulk back here to interrupt your cargo space. On the more high tech, tech front, there's going to be a new version of pre-safe with Distronic Plus available on this car, that can now, using the front looking radar, actually find a collision about to happen and apply the brakes up to 100 percent to avoid it. Also some... drowsiness detection and alarm technologies that will show up on the dash, that monitor if your reactions and inputs to the car indicate that you're falling asleep. Under the hood, nothing to unusual, one engine choice, a good old Mercedes inline six, good for two hundred sixty eight horsepower, no sporting options at this point. Who knows if we are going to get an AMG version...drool. This car comes out in the showroom, summer of 2010. I'll be there before you. ^M00:01:21 [ Music ] ^M00:01:23

