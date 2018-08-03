The best hybrid SUVs of 2018

Porsche is making many of its top-performing cars into plug-in hybrids, and the Cayenne is no exception. With 455 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds, this is a legit performance machine -- that weighs 5,000 pounds.
The new Cayenne inherits a revised version of the Panamera's click, capacitive-touch interior interface. It looks fresh and clean yet still has enough knobs and buttons to satisfy the touchscreen-averse.
Luxurious as helllllllll, but also green-ish thanks to Porsche-derived hybrid drivetrain. There really is nothing like it. Its closest competitor would be the Range Rover hybrid, but that's not even in the same ballpark.
The Nissan Rogue Hybrid may not be the favorite choice in the class, but it's still a very solid pick. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter engine that makes 141 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. That mill is mated with an electric motor that adds 30 kW to the party (about 40 hp) and 118 pound-feet of torque.
With drivetrain net system output of 321 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, there's more power in the MDX Sport Hybrid than the standard model. And its 26 mpg city and 27 mpg highway EPA estimated fuel economy ratings bests the all-gas version's 19 mpg city and 26 highway rating.
Admittedly, its 48-volt electrical system only makes the Q8 a mild hybrid, but with a turbocharged V6 delivering 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, this luxury SUV doesn't really need much help.
The Q8 features a face that not everyone will love, but there should be no quibbles about the new flagship SUV's interior, which is top-notch in every regard, from its fit, finish and materials to its class-leading cabin tech.
The GLE550e uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and adds a 8.7-kWh lithium-ion battery and 85-kW electric motor. All told, this powerplant puts out 436 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Yes, please!
When it comes to driving aids, the GLE550e gets adaptive cruise control and Steering Pilot, which can keep it centered in highway lanes and tackles long, sweeping turns with only minimal driver interaction.
With 315 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque coming from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an 85 kW electric motor, this 4,564-pound plug-in hybrid is quick enough with a 0-to-60 time of 6.2 seconds.
The GLC 350e comes standard with Mercedes' FrontBass system, which transforms the unibody's front frame members into resonance chambers for a pair of subwoofers under the dash. But if you want even more impressive audio, the Burmester sound system is only $850.