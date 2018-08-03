  • 2018 Volvo XC60
The best hybrid SUVs of 2018

Sometimes you want more space than a sedan can offer, but heck, you want in on this whole eco-friendly movement too. You need a hybrid SUV. Yep, they make them, and here are our faves.

Tim Stevens' pick: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Porsche is making many of its top-performing cars into plug-in hybrids, and the Cayenne is no exception. With 455 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds, this is a legit performance machine -- that weighs 5,000 pounds.

Tim Stevens' pick: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

The new, 14.1 kWh battery pack offers about 20 miles of all-electric driving when you want to go stealthily, and should offer a substantial boost over the outgoing Cayenne S E-Hybrid's 46 MPGe.

Tim Stevens' pick: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

The new Cayenne inherits a revised version of the Panamera's click, capacitive-touch interior interface. It looks fresh and clean yet still has enough knobs and buttons to satisfy the touchscreen-averse.

Kyle Hyatt's pick: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

It's a Bentley Bentayga, and that means its beautifully built, comfortable and surprisingly capable off-road but it manages to return good gas mileage for its size and weight.

Kyle Hyatt's pick: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

Luxurious as helllllllll, but also green-ish thanks to Porsche-derived hybrid drivetrain. There really is nothing like it. Its closest competitor would be the Range Rover hybrid, but that's not even in the same ballpark.

Kyle Hyatt's pick: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

With a Bentayga Hybrid you look classy even though you're nouveau riche, and can impress people in Los Angeles with your environmental cred.

Antuan Goodwin's pick: Nissan Rogue Hybrid

The Nissan Rogue Hybrid may not be the favorite choice in the class, but it's still a very solid pick. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter engine that makes 141 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. That mill is mated with an electric motor that adds 30 kW to the party (about 40 hp) and 118 pound-feet of torque.

Antuan Goodwin's pick: Nissan Rogue Hybrid

Thanks to its battery packaging, the Hybrid loses about 12 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, but there's still a very respectable 27 cubic feet of trunk for your junk behind the second row.

Antuan Goodwin's pick: Nissan Rogue Hybrid

The 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid starts at $27,020 for a front-wheel drive SV model, going up to $33,370 for a top SL trim with all-wheel drive.

Jon Wong's pick: Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

Hybrid all-wheel drive hardware shared with the NSX supercar? That's pretty freaking cool in my book.

Jon Wong's pick: Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

With drivetrain net system output of 321 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, there's more power in the MDX Sport Hybrid than the standard model. And its 26 mpg city and 27 mpg highway EPA estimated fuel economy ratings bests the all-gas version's 19 mpg city and 26 highway rating.

Jon Wong's pick: Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

The Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system helps the big MDX handle remarkably well all things considered.

Steven Ewing's pick: Land Rover Range Rover PHEV

With a 13.1-kWh battery and a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, the Range Rover PHEV nevertheless produces a healthy 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.

Steven Ewing's pick: Land Rover Range Rover PHEV

You can drive around 30 miles on battery power alone. That's great for city-dwellers or for efficiently crawling through the wilderness.

Steven Ewing's pick: Land Rover Range Rover PHEV

The best part? It's still a Range Rover. You can climb a mountain, ford a river or just cruise on the highway, all the while wrapped in luxurious accommodations.

Chris Paukert's pick: Audi Q8

Admittedly, its 48-volt electrical system only makes the Q8 a mild hybrid, but with a turbocharged V6 delivering 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, this luxury SUV doesn't really need much help.

Chris Paukert's pick: Audi Q8

The Q8 features a face that not everyone will love, but there should be no quibbles about the new flagship SUV's interior, which is top-notch in every regard, from its fit, finish and materials to its class-leading cabin tech.

Chris Paukert's pick: Audi Q8

The Q8 is surprisingly nimble, too, with good handling and a supple ride despite its oversized wheels. The Q8 hits US dealers this fall.

Jake Holmes' pick: Volvo XC90

The XC90 in general is elegant, easy to live with, spacious and packed with technology to make driving a breeze.

Jake Holmes' pick: Volvo XC90

The T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain easily provides all-electric mobility over short journeys while still boasting great fuel efficiency on longer trips.

Jake Holmes' pick: Volvo XC90

Oh, and the powertrain still has an incredibly potent sporty side, with 400 horsepower making for brisk acceleration.

Emme Hall's pick: Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e

While the Benz can only eke out 10 miles of all-electric range, the boost the hybrid powertrain gives to its overall numbers make the 550e a powerful SUV, topping even the AMG GLE43.

Emme Hall's pick: Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e

The GLE550e uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and adds a 8.7-kWh lithium-ion battery and 85-kW electric motor. All told, this powerplant puts out 436 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Yes, please!

Emme Hall's pick: Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e

When it comes to driving aids, the GLE550e gets adaptive cruise control and Steering Pilot, which can keep it centered in highway lanes and tackles long, sweeping turns with only minimal driver interaction.

Andrew Krok's pick: Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 is a right-sized SUV for most, with decent ride quality and cargo capacity.

Andrew Krok's pick: Volvo XC60

Not only does the plug-in hybrid version let you coast on battery alone, it's the most powerful XC60 in the lineup at 400 hp.

Andrew Krok's pick: Volvo XC60

It might be a little complex, but Volvo's Sensus Connect infotainment system is one of the most capable, packing hotspot capabilities, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a whole lot more.

Manuel Carrillo's pick: Mercedes-Benz GLC350e

The GLC350e is your ticket to a Mercedes you can plug into your wall for less than $50,000 to start.

Manuel Carrillo's pick: Mercedes-Benz GLC350e

With 315 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque coming from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an 85 kW electric motor, this 4,564-pound plug-in hybrid is quick enough with a 0-to-60 time of 6.2 seconds.

Manuel Carrillo's pick: Mercedes-Benz GLC350e

The GLC 350e comes standard with Mercedes' FrontBass system, which transforms the unibody's front frame members into resonance chambers for a pair of subwoofers under the dash. But if you want even more impressive audio, the Burmester sound system is only $850.

