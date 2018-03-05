Bentayga Hybrid electrifies the Bentley lineup

  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    1
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    2
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    3
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    4
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    5
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    6
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    7
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    8
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    9
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    10
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    11
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    12
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    13
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    14
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    15
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    16
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    17
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    18
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    19
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    20
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    21
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    22
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    23
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    24
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    25
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    26
    of 27
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
    27
    of 27

The Bentayga Hybrid is Bentley's first electrified model.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

A "Bentley by Starck" power dock is also available. Because of course.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

The big Bentley can run on 31 miles of electric range before the gas engine takes over.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

A turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 provides additional power when the battery runs out. That also makes this the first V6-powered Bentayga.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

Don't worry, it's still as opulent and lovely as any other Bentayga.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

Bentley will first show the Bentayga Hybrid at the Geneva Motor Show before it goes on sale later in 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

All-wheel drive is standard.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

The car can operate in pure EV, hybrid, or battery hold modes.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

Bentley is expecting the Hybrid to make up a big chunk of Bentayga sales.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see more photos of Bentley's new Bentayga Hybrid.

Caption by / Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More

Photo by Bentley
Read More
1 of 27
|

Bentayga Hybrid electrifies the Bentley lineup

Published:
Up Next
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is two...
122

Latest Stories

Renault EZ-GO previews autonomous ride-sharing future in Geneva

Renault EZ-GO previews autonomous ride-sharing future in Geneva

by
Mercedes' Digital Light promises a world where headlights do more

Mercedes' Digital Light promises a world where headlights do more

by
2018 Geneva Motor Show: Almost too many incredible debuts

2018 Geneva Motor Show: Almost too many incredible debuts

by
Audi and Airbus team up for a flying taxi and city car combo

Audi and Airbus team up for a flying taxi and city car combo

by
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe packs killer style and up to 630 HP

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe packs killer style and up to 630 HP

by
McLaren Senna bares it all in Geneva with carbon-fiber look

McLaren Senna bares it all in Geneva with carbon-fiber look

by