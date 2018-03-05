Bentayga Hybrid electrifies the Bentley lineup

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Bentayga Hybrid is Bentley's first electrified model.
A "Bentley by Starck" power dock is also available. Because of course.
The big Bentley can run on 31 miles of electric range before the gas engine takes over.
A turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 provides additional power when the battery runs out. That also makes this the first V6-powered Bentayga.
Don't worry, it's still as opulent and lovely as any other Bentayga.
Bentley will first show the Bentayga Hybrid at the Geneva Motor Show before it goes on sale later in 2018.
All-wheel drive is standard.
The car can operate in pure EV, hybrid, or battery hold modes.
Bentley is expecting the Hybrid to make up a big chunk of Bentayga sales.
