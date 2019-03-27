2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 is a luxury SUV like no other

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic
  • rs-tech-mercedes-benz-gle450-2020-holdingstill
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

Nearly 20 years ago, Mercedes-Benz created the luxury SUV trend with the M-class. Now called the GLE, the fourth generation of this techy ride is better than ever.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
1
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The GLE450 rocks a 3.0-liter, turbocharged I6, putting out 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

That is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission putting the power down to all four wheels, although lower trims have the option of rear-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The EQ Boost electric assist is a mild-hybrid system with a 48-volt onboard motor-generator that can add 21 horsepower for short bursts.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The GLE offers an Active Speed Limit Assist function. Simply set the cruise control and the car automatically slows down if you enter a slower-speed zone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Using GPS, the GLE's system can read the road ahead and slow down automatically for curves, toll booth plazas and so on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

It can also change lane on it's own and the Active Steer Assist gets an update for 2020, now offering full steering assist on tighter-radius curves. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The interior is spacious with heated and ventilated front seats as well as temperature-controlled cup holders. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
8
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

A cool augmented reality overlay in navigation ensures you won't ever miss a turn.

Published:Caption:
9
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 starts at $61,150. Keep scrolling for more photos of this techy SUV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
10
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
11
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
12
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
17
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
19
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
20
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
21
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
22
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
23
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
24
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
25
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
26
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
28
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
29
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
30
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
34
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
35
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 is a luxury SUV like no other

Up Next

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 is a premium pocket rocket

Latest Stories

Ice drifting in Porsche's all-electric Taycan

Ice drifting in Porsche's all-electric Taycan

5:27
2020 Porsche Taycan: First ride in Stuttgart's world-conquering EV

2020 Porsche Taycan: First ride in Stuttgart's world-conquering EV

by
Lyft is opening a series of car repair centers in the US for its drivers

Lyft is opening a series of car repair centers in the US for its drivers

by
Tesla's store closure plans get explained in an email to employees

Tesla's store closure plans get explained in an email to employees

by
2020 Ford Explorer has 'Calm Screen' mode to help drivers chill out

2020 Ford Explorer has 'Calm Screen' mode to help drivers chill out

by