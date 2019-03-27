2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 is a luxury SUV like no other

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Nearly 20 years ago, Mercedes-Benz created the luxury SUV trend with the M-class. Now called the GLE, the fourth generation of this techy ride is better than ever.
The GLE450 rocks a 3.0-liter, turbocharged I6, putting out 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
That is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission putting the power down to all four wheels, although lower trims have the option of rear-wheel drive.
The EQ Boost electric assist is a mild-hybrid system with a 48-volt onboard motor-generator that can add 21 horsepower for short bursts.
The GLE offers an Active Speed Limit Assist function. Simply set the cruise control and the car automatically slows down if you enter a slower-speed zone.
Using GPS, the GLE's system can read the road ahead and slow down automatically for curves, toll booth plazas and so on.
It can also change lane on it's own and the Active Steer Assist gets an update for 2020, now offering full steering assist on tighter-radius curves.
The interior is spacious with heated and ventilated front seats as well as temperature-controlled cup holders.
A cool augmented reality overlay in navigation ensures you won't ever miss a turn.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 starts at $61,150. Keep scrolling for more photos of this techy SUV.