2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road variant won't come cheaply

Enlarge Image Toyota

Unsurprisingly, Toyota is looking to cash in on the popularity of more rugged utility vehicles. That's meant the latest-generation RAV4 going for a far more butch look than before, but for 2020, there will be an RAV4 TRD Off-Road variant.

Alas, start saving because it's not going to be cheap. A report from CarsDirect on Thursday detailed pricing for the off-road-influenced RAV4 and it's going to start at $36,300 after destination. That's only $840 less expensive than a base Toyota 4Runner, which has some serious off-road chops.

Although the 2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road will boast a retuned suspension for off-road driving and all-terrain tires, the SUV is largely based on the existing Adventure trim. They both share the same 2.5-liter inline-four engine that makes 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, and towing ratings stay the same at 3,500 pounds. The Off-Road's transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

To spice up the exterior, the TRD Off-Road model will also get dark gray front and rear lower bumpers and a two-tone paint job. Specific interior appointments are minimal, but TRD logos feature on the headrests, while red contrast stitching abounds.

Off-roaders will certainly find more capable equipment in the 4Runner, but the off-road looks of the RAV4 TRD Off-Road could be a compelling sell for those who only plan to do a little soft-roading, at most.