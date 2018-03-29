2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited puts a fancy spin on sensibility

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Limited is the RAV4's most luxurious trim.
The new RAV4 features a longer wheelbase for more interior room.
New available interior features include a panoramic moonroof and a digital rearview mirror.
Heated front and rear seats are also on offer, with front seats offering cooling.
The Limited is available with a power hands-free rear liftgate.
The Limited is available in both front- and all-wheel drive.
You can spot a Limited on the street by its slightly glitzier-looking 19-inch wheels and its chrome accents.
The Limited features an 8-way power driver's seat with two-way lumbar support.
The RAV4 has become Toyota's most popular vehicle, and indeed, America's best-selling non-pickup.
