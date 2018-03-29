2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited puts a fancy spin on sensibility

  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Limited NY Auto Show 2018
The Limited is the RAV4's most luxurious trim.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

The new RAV4 features a longer wheelbase for more interior room.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

New available interior features include a panoramic moonroof and a digital rearview mirror. 

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Heated front and rear seats are also on offer, with front seats offering cooling.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

The Limited is available with a power hands-free rear liftgate.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

The Limited is available in both front- and all-wheel drive.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

You can spot a Limited on the street by its slightly glitzier-looking 19-inch wheels and its chrome accents.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

The Limited features an 8-way power driver's seat with two-way lumbar support. 

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

The RAV4 has become Toyota's most popular vehicle, and indeed, America's best-selling non-pickup.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited puts a fancy spin on sensibility

