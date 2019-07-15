Prime Day 2019: The best automotive deals for your car and garage

Meguiar's

It's that time of year again, when Amazon decides to rain down deals like it's going out of style during its Prime Day celebration. For us car geeks, it's a good excuse to pick up a few pieces of equipment for our garage and maybe a little something special to keep our wheels looking sharp and working well.

These deals will be available until 11:59 p.m. PT Tuesday (or until they're out of stock, whichever comes first), so if you're trying to participate, act fast. If you're down to partake of some e-commerce but don't need anything for your ride, check out these guides on the best non-automotive Prime Day deals from CNET.

But wait, there's more. Walmart is simply not content to let Amazon have all the fun so it's launched its own, competing anti-Prime Day sale with tons of its own killer savings that are also definitely worth checking out.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Amazon We've all been there: either you go out to your car in the middle of winter, with ice on the ground, and it won't start because the battery has shuffled off this mortal coil, or you go out to your garage and pull the cover off of your gorgeous classic ride, which has been hibernating through the winter, and you forgot to hook up your battery maintainer. Either way, it sucks. Nobody wants to have to go and buy a battery charger or jump pack under those circumstances, so why not pick up one now, before you need it? This is the perfect time too, because battery chargers, jump packs and tenders from NOCO are all up to 52% off.

Amazon One of the most important safety precautions you can take when wrenching on your car is to never leave the vehicle supported only by your jack. Always, always, always use jack stands. "But what if I just need to lift it for a minute to change brake pads?" Nope. Still no excuse, especially now because these three-ton jack stands from Amazon's Basics line are super-duper-affordable and should prove more than up to the task of keeping your 1996 Honda Accord from mercilessly crushing your body if something should go awry during that brake job you've been putting off. Don't be a dope. Buy these things.

Walmart Your car is filthy after a long winter and a rainy, muddy spring, but you don't know what you need to buy to clean it properly. Thankfully, Meguiar's had you in mind when it created its Ultimate Results Car Care Kit. This package of goodies includes everything you need (minus the hose and a bucket) to get your car shiny and protected against the elements. Even better is that Meguiar's has set up a fairly comprehensive library of how-to videos so even if you're new to detailing your ride, you can be sure that you're getting the right information on how to do it properly. The kit is normally a pretty good deal at $69.97 but in the spirit of raining on Mr. Bezos' parade, Walmart is selling it for just $59.99.

Walmart It's summer and you've been ill-advisedly looking at camping trailers on Craigslist so that you can take your family on the adventure of a lifetime. The only problem is, you've never towed anything in your life and you have no idea what you'll need or what you're doing. Thankfully, Roadshow's Emme Hall just dropped a giant knowledge bomb on you that will get you most of the way from your driveway to the open road. Next, you're going to need to buy a few things you don't already have. This will likely include a trailer brake controller and thankfully, you don't need to spend a ton of cash on one because Walmart is offering the Reese Towpower Pilot Digital controller for just a hair under $30.

Walmart So, you're being a responsible home mechanic and you went ahead and ordered the 3-ton jack stands from Amazon, but you just realized that you have no way to actually get your car up in the air. You don't have any Icelandic strongmen as friends, and last time you checked you weren't a Jedi or Magneto. Pal, you need a jack. This low-profile jack from Torin Jacks is a great entry-level jack for most passenger cars. If you're driving a big truck, or a Bentley or something, look elsewhere because your vehicle likely weighs more than 5,000 pounds. Now this is a budget jack, so don't expect to be doing NASCAR-style tire changes with it. But being low profile, it should be able to get under even sportier cars without much trouble.

Walmart Hey, congratulations on buying your very first electric car. You're going to love it, except for when it comes time to charge it with your weak-sauce 110-volt wall socket. I hope you like measuring things in geological time, friend. Things don't have to be that way though. Walmart is offering a killer deal on the JuiceBox Pro 40 Level 2 smart charger. It's up to seven times faster than your regular 110v outlet and it's able to be monitored and controlled via JuiceBox's own JuiceNet app, which works with both Apple and Android devices.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know

Now playing: Watch this: Try this Amazon Assistant tool for Prime Day deals