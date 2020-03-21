COVID-19 causes shutdowns, 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's been an eventful week here at Roadshow, with a news cycle dominated by the COVID-19 coronavirus and lots of new cars to review. In addition to keeping up with the news, we tested a number of two-, three- and four-wheeled vehicles -- something for everyone, really.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from March 15 to 21.

Top reviews

2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe



Its twin-turbo V8 has the oomph to get you to that date you're running late for, and this four-door 8 Series is packed with the luxury, space and style many competing cars wish they had. In fact, reviews editor Emme Hall thinks the Gran Coupe is the best version of the BMW 8 Series.

Click here to read our 2020 BMW 850i Gran Coupe review.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

While the Sonata's exterior looks are polarizing, there's no denying the new hybrid model won't get you from point A to point B frugally. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid sure impressed our managing editor, Steven Ewing, with its comfortable, stylish and tech-filled interior, and he even managed to get 56 miles per gallon on the highway.

Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid first drive.

2020 Yamaha MT-03

First-time bike buyers may find asylum in the fun, yet approachable 2020 Yamaha MT-03. Kyle Hyatt found the new-to-the-US bike to check all the right boxes for those looking to jump into motorcycle life for the first time.

Click here to read our 2020 Yamaha MT-03 first ride review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: The 2020 Subaru Forester is a wholesome choice

2020 Subaru Forester review

The Forester is Subaru's second most popular model, and while not too exciting, the crossover gets the job done. What the Forester lacks in exhilaration is made up for by its smart technology, roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive.

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost: A four-cylinder pony car



Reviews Editors Antuan Goodwin and Emme Hall take a ride in the Blue Oval's iconic model and answer some of your questions about the high-performance EcoBoost version. Find out if it's different enough from the standard EcoBoost by watching the video above.

2021 Hyundai Elantra debuts

Compact sedans are still a hot market for and the segment isn't slowing down. Hyundai's latest entry promises to be quite the compelling four-door. Here, you can watch Hyundai reveal its new Elantra to the world.