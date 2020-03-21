COVID-19 causes shutdowns, 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's been an eventful week here at Roadshow, with a news cycle dominated by the COVID-19 coronavirus and lots of new cars to review. In addition to keeping up with the news, we tested a number of two-, three- and four-wheeled vehicles -- something for everyone, really.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from March 15 to 21.
Top reviews
2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe
Its twin-turbo V8 has the oomph to get you to that date you're running late for, and this four-door 8 Series is packed with the luxury, space and style many competing cars wish they had. In fact, reviews editor Emme Hall thinks the Gran Coupe is the best version of the BMW 8 Series.
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
While the Sonata's exterior looks are polarizing, there's no denying the new hybrid model won't get you from point A to point B frugally. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid sure impressed our managing editor, Steven Ewing, with its comfortable, stylish and tech-filled interior, and he even managed to get 56 miles per gallon on the highway.
2020 Yamaha MT-03
First-time bike buyers may find asylum in the fun, yet approachable 2020 Yamaha MT-03. Kyle Hyatt found the new-to-the-US bike to check all the right boxes for those looking to jump into motorcycle life for the first time.
Top news
- Automakers around the world have halted production: We've compiled a list of all the manufacturers affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Some have pivoted in this time of need to begin production of ventilators.
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra reveals new tech, coupe looks and its first hybrid: Sharp is the simplest way to describe the Korean automaker's newest design.
- Waymo made multiple headlines this week: The Autonomous vehicle manufacturer plans on staying operational through the peak of the pandemic. The company is also crowdsourcing research and development of self-driving tech with the potential of winning some cash.
- The Tesla Model Y is here just in time for Easter: Here are all the little Easter eggs you can find in Tesla's new crossover, but owners taking delivery may find more in the future.
- We made a list of the best hybrid SUVs: Our editors went and picked a wide variety of their favorite electrified family-haulers. There's sure to be one on our list that fits your budget.
- More details on the 2021 Bronco Sport continue to find their way out: Multiple photos of dealer ordering details reveal colors, trims, powertrains and other little bits of information ahead of the SUV's release.
Top videos
2020 Subaru Forester review
The Forester is Subaru's second most popular model, and while not too exciting, the crossover gets the job done. What the Forester lacks in exhilaration is made up for by its smart technology, roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive.
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost: A four-cylinder pony car
Reviews Editors Antuan Goodwin and Emme Hall take a ride in the Blue Oval's iconic model and answer some of your questions about the high-performance EcoBoost version. Find out if it's different enough from the standard EcoBoost by watching the video above.
2021 Hyundai Elantra debuts
Compact sedans are still a hot market for and the segment isn't slowing down. Hyundai's latest entry promises to be quite the compelling four-door. Here, you can watch Hyundai reveal its new Elantra to the world.
