2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe is a fab four-door

  • 2020 BMW M850i

This is the 2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe.

The Gran Coupe is the four-door version of the BMW 8 Series.

The M850i uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 good for 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Power runs to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Gran Coupe is the best-looking version of the 8 Series, to our eyes.

The M850i slots in between the 840i and M8 Gran Coupe.

The M850i Gran Coupe starts just under $110,000.

The V8 engine offers strong, smooth performance.

LED taillights are standard.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe.

