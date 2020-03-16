2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe is a fab four-door

This is the 2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe.
The Gran Coupe is the four-door version of the BMW 8 Series.
The M850i uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 good for 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
Power runs to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Gran Coupe is the best-looking version of the 8 Series, to our eyes.
The M850i slots in between the 840i and M8 Gran Coupe.
The M850i Gran Coupe starts just under $110,000.
The V8 engine offers strong, smooth performance.
LED taillights are standard.
