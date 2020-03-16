Tesla Model Y: Every Easter egg surprise packed into the electric SUV

Enlarge Image Tesla

Would it be a Tesla vehicle without fun surprises buried in one of its electric cars? No, no it would not.

The Model Y follows the electric carmaker's tradition and packs numerous Easter eggs for owners to enjoy, and now that the electric SUV's owner's manual is online for all to read, we know all of them. For those who may already have a Model 3 in their garage, note the Model Y's Easter eggs are identical, but maybe someone will find something new packed into the latest Tesla EV.

Things kick off unsurprisingly with the Arcade, which lets you play games with your steering wheel or a controller while the vehicle is in Park mode. Then, we move on to the quirkier items.

There's Santa Mode, Rainbow Road, Sketchpad and Mars mode. Owners can also rename their car to "42" and receive the "answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything." Romance mode returns to also light a digital fireplace in the car while it's in Park.

A fan favorite, "Emissions Testing mode," also returns. It's a fancy name for "fart mode," which lets drivers prank passengers with various fart noises via the scroll wheel on the steering wheel.

Finally, TRAX will unleash owners' inner DJs with a variety of instruments and sounds available to create music. Also available in Park, TRAX works through the touchscreen but isn't available in every single market, according to Tesla.

Model Y deliveries officially kicked off this past Friday and owners are starting to receive their cars across the US. Admittedly, most of the first deliveries will take place on the west coast to start. But for new owners, get cracking on funneling through all the Easter eggs packed in.