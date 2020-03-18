2020 Yamaha MT-03 first ride: Cheap, fun and friendly

  • 20-yam-mt-03-kyle-hyatt-vv902955
2020 Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha's MT-03 is the latest entry into its MT line of naked bikes.

With its 321-cc parallel twin engine and light sub-400-pound curb weight, it's got new and returning riders squarely in its sights.

The bike is priced at just $4,500, which makes it an attractive option to those who might otherwise buy used.

Despite its modest 41-horsepower output, the MT-03 is a blast to ride quickly and keeps up on the freeway without complaint.

The bike's biggest shortcoming is that larger riders -- like myself -- might find it a little uncomfortable on longer rides.

But those who rest more in the middle of the size contiuum should have no complaints.

The rest of the bike's specs -- like its engine -- are modest but add up to more than the sum of its parts.

The biggest accomplishment for Yamaha on the MT-03 is the inclusion -- as standard, mind you -- of antilock brakes.

