Waymo's self-driving cars remain operational amid coronavirus measures

Waymo's true self-driving car prototypes will remain on the road in Arizona amid the coronavirus outbreak in the US. The pilot Waymo One ride-hailing service will, however, be on hiatus.

The self-driving technology division of Alphabet said on Tuesday it will cooperate with all CDC and state guidelines as governments from the local to federal level work to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. That's led Waymo to take every single self-driving car prototype off the road in California and put a halt to its Waymo One ride-hailing service.

Yet, in Phoenix, Waymo will keep the vehicles that operate without a human safety driver on the road. Late last year, Waymo started to remove human safety drivers from some of its vehicles. The early rider program allowed screened members of the public to opt for rides with no human at all. Those with access to the program may continue to use it.

In contrast, Waymo One allowed some screened members to hail a self-driving car, but each ride features a human behind the wheel as backup.

With the totally driverless cars, Waymo said it also hopes to carry out delivery services in the community, and it will continue testing trucking services for now.