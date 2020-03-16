COVID-19 and automakers: All the plant shutdowns due to the coronavirus

Ferrari

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world, automakers are taking extreme measures in the form of plant closures to halt the spread of COVID-19, which the coronavirus causes. So far, here in the US, auto plants continue to hum along, but with such a fluid situation, that could change quickly.

So far, here are all the automakers and companies that have elected to halt production in Europe.

PSA Group

The automaker that oversees the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands announced all of its plants across Europe will shut down on a tiered schedule. As of today, two plants will shut down, one in France and one in Spain. On March 17, eight additional plants will go offline; three other plants will halt production on March 18 and two more on March 19. The plants are spread across France, Spain, the UK, Poland, Germany and other locations. The plants, as of now, should all reopen on March 27.

Renault

France's Renault said it will suspend production until further notice at 12 of its sites across the country. It's the largest action we've seen taken by an automaker in Europe thus far.

Ford

The automaker hasn't announced any major changes here in the US, but in Europe, the automaker said on Sunday it will close its plant in Valencia, Spain, for one week. The shutdown comes after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The automaker said last week it will close four of its plants in Italy this week temporarily. The plants produce the Jeep Renegade and Compass, and also the Fiat 500X and Panda.

Ferrari

The Italian supercar maker announced Monday that both of its plants in Maranello and Modena, Italy, will shut down until March 27.

Lamborghini

The automaker said last Friday it will halt operations at its plant in Sant'Agata Bolognese. For now, the automaker plans to restart production on March 25.

Ducati

The motorcycle maker first announced it would stop production at its plant in Italy on March 13, but on Monday, it said it will extend the production stoppage through March 25.