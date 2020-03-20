Ford Bronco Sport details may have trickled into dealer order system

Enlarge Image Ford

While plans to unveil the much-anticipated Ford Bronco remain in limbo due to the coronavirus outbreak, we've likely learned a little more about the SUV's little brother, the Bronco Sport.

On Thursday, a user on the Bronco Sport Forum published multiple photos of details the Ford dealer ordering systems now include, and they reveal colors, trims, powertrains and other little details. A Ford spokesperson declined to comment on the leaks.

As for trims, it looks like buyers will have five to choose from at first: Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands and a First Edition. It seems plausible the First Edition won't stick around forever and it'll, well, come first. Each trim has "4x4" attached to it so don't expect any front-wheel drive Bronco Sport models.

We should be in for some pretty cool colors from the Bronco Sport judging by the neat names someone in Ford came up with. Area 51, Cactus Gray, Kodiak Brown and Rapid Red are all on the menu it looks like. We've actually seen Rapid Red before as a signature color on the Mustang Mach-E. Area 51 mentions some optional cloth seat pattern and there'll be an Active Orange upholstery option, too.

Now, for powertrains, it's really no surprise since the Bronco Sport likely shares its bones with the Escape.The images show either a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-three engine or a 2.0-liter turbo-four. Those are the exact engines Ford offers in the Escape. An eight-speed automatic should handle shifting duties.

We were supposed to get our first look at the reborn Bronco soon and the Bronco Sport was rumored to show up at the 2020 New York Auto Show. Now, the auto show will take place in August and it's unclear when and how Ford will reveal the Bronco, but know this: We'll bring you every update along the way.