2020 Hyundai Sonata is even better as a hybrid

Here's the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.
It takes everything we like about the 2020 Sonata and adds a fuel-efficient gasoline-electric powertrain.
How fuel efficient? The EPA says the Sonata can achieve up to 54 miles per gallon highway.
City and combined ratings of 50 mpg and 52 mpg aren't too shabby, either.
The Hybrid shares its front fascia with the base Sonata, and that's fine by us.
LED taillights are standard on this Limited trim.
The Sonata Hybrid can be had with a solar roof that sends energy directly into the battery pack.
Our only gripe about the Sonata Hybrid is that the 17-inch wheels look a little too small.
We love the Sonata's unique daytime running light signature.
