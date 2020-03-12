Tesla Model Y deliveries start as early as March 13

Enlarge Image Tesla

Hot on the heels of a major milestone -- Tesla built its 1 millionth vehicle this week -- the automaker seems prepared to begin Model Y deliveries very soon, as in tomorrow.

Electrek first reported news of a handful of customers receiving text messages and other confirmations via their Tesla accounts that they should have their new Model Y SUVs in their garages by Friday, March 13. Previously, Tesla said deliveries would begin as early as March 15 and continue throughout this month. The automaker didn't immediately return a request for comment on its delivery schedule timeline.

Underscoring how avid the Tesla fan base is, more than 1,000 customers around the world worked to create a massive Google Sheets document to show how quickly the electric SUVs are shipping out. According to the document and delivery confirmation photos, one customer will take delivery of a Model Y in Washington state, and another will receive the latest Tesla model in Oregon. Other buyers report confirmed deliveries for this weekend across California as well. It appears each of the EVs sports the five-seat configuration.

Tesla has worked to bring the Model Y to customers in a speedier fashion than we saw with the Model 3 launch. The company's plant in Fremont, California began production this past January to help launch the SUV ahead of schedule. Tesla also promised boosted range ratings, which it delivered on: The Model Y Performance will go an EPA-estimated 315 miles on a charge. It's the most efficient EV in its class, with a 121 mpg-equivalent rating.

Looking forward, Tesla apparently has plans to expand Model Y production further. CEO Elon Musk tweeted this week the company has begun scouting locations in the central US for a Cybertruck Gigafactory that could also build the Model Y for the East Coast. Tesla told Roadshow it had nothing further to add beyond Musk's tweet on the matter.