The Vanderhall Edison 2 is a wacky electric 3-wheeler

This weird little thing is the Vanderhall Edison 2 roadster.
It's based on the Vanderhall Venice roadster, but uses an electric powertrain.
A 28.8-kilowatt-hour battery sends power to a pair of electric motors.
Total output is 140 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque.
The single rear wheel isn't the one that gets power.
Instead, power runs through the two front wheels.
The Edison 2 is roughly 12 feet long.
It's about 6 feet wide, too.
The LED headlights are set behind the front grille.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Vanderhall Edison 2 roadster.