The Vanderhall Edison 2 is a wacky electric 3-wheeler

This weird little thing is the Vanderhall Edison 2 roadster.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
It's based on the Vanderhall Venice roadster, but uses an electric powertrain. 

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
A 28.8-kilowatt-hour battery sends power to a pair of electric motors.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Total output is 140 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The single rear wheel isn't the one that gets power.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Instead, power runs through the two front wheels.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The Edison 2 is roughly 12 feet long.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
It's about 6 feet wide, too.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The LED headlights are set behind the front grille.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Vanderhall Edison 2 roadster.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
