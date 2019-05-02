Best cars for Mom on Mother's Day

Click here to read our 2019 Volvo V60 review.We'd all love to surprise Mom with the car of her dreams, right? If you find yourself flush with cash, these are our top picks for Mom, running the gamut from family crossovers to sports cars, and even a truck or two.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Did your mom drag race the family car back in the early 1960s, with bleach-blond hair and a cool pair of shades? Then she'll appreciate the Corvette Grand Sport. With all of the handling characteristics of the big Z06 but with a more manageable 460 horsepower on tap, this classic-in-the-making is the sports car mom deserves.

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

This is the last year of the Beetle, so let's make it count. The Beetle offers a carefree driving experience, plus you can get it in a convertible. A zippy turbocharged engine returns an EPA-estimated 29 miles per gallon combined, so mom won't be pained too much at the pump. At the same time, its compact size means it won't take up too much room in the garage, so it can work as a second car.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

If your mom loves technology, drop an A-Class in her driveway. The new MBUX infotainment system is housed on a giant center screen, and Mom can use natural language for certain controls just by saying, "Hey, Mercedes." The adaptive cruise control system automatically adjusts for speed limit changes and an advanced lane-centering technology can take some of the stress out of her commute. The A220 offers a 188-horsepower engine with 221 pound-feet of torque, but an AMG version is on the way for moms with a need for speed.

2019 Volvo V60

The Volvo V60 is a great choice for a mom who wants all the practicality of an SUV, but maybe not the size. Its available all-wheel-drive system and potent four-cylinder engine give it plenty of capability, and the wagon layout gives her plenty of capacity, too. And, being a Volvo, it's among the safest cars on the road. You want your mom to be safe, right?

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

If your mom likes to have a bit of fun without drawing too much attention to herself, the Jetta GLI might just make her smile. She can row her own gears with the standard, six-speed manual transmission, mated to a plucky turbocharged engine. An available Dynamic Chassis Control means she can dial in the ride quality, from Comfort to Sport, and the upgraded suspension will have her out carving the canyons in no time. Volkswagen's excellent Digital Cockpit is available, as are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeping your mom connected while on the go.

2019 Subaru Outback

The Outback is the go-to car for those who love the great outdoors. Hiking and camping moms can use the Subaru to fit their gear and friends off the beaten track. Taking advantage of the car's 8.7 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel-drive, Mom isn't likely to get lost in the woods. The Outback serves as a perfectly comfortable on-road driver, too, with available features such as Subaru's EyeSight adaptive cruise control, which takes some of the stress from highway cruising while helping prevent accidents. If your mom is patient, you could wait until the debut of the next-generation Outback, which goes on sale this fall.

2019 Mazda CX-5

Since its inception in 2012, this has been one of our favorite small SUVs. Now in its second generation, the Mazda CX-5 boasts more mom-appeal than ever with a more premium cabin, amenities like a power liftgate, a comfy ride and an available turbocharged engine. Through this latest evolution, it has maintained its wallet-friendly price, which means it's still a good option for new families.

2019 Volvo XC90

The XC90 is the soft-roader that put Volvo back on the map. With a minimalist, modern cabin and crisp exterior design, this handsome Swede will get the neighbors' tongues clacking. Thankfully, it's also nice to drive, with a sophisticated, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and an available plug-in hybrid powertrain.

2019 Toyota Highlander

Toyota's Highlander is a smart choice for moms who want flexibility. There's plenty of room for up to seven passengers and enough space to gobble up the most ambitious Costco runs. The Highlander also features parent-friendly technologies such as Driver Easy Speak, which subtly broadcasts the driver's voice through the car's speakers, so Mom can chat with the kids in the third row without shouting at the top of her lungs. If your mom wants the latest Highlander with a new hybrid system, the 2020 model goes on sale later this year.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

If your mom wants to get in on the EV craze, gift her with the Jaguar I-Pace. A 90-kilowatt-hour battery pack produces enough power to scoot this crossover to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds, and it has an EPA-estimated range of well over 200 miles. A well-appointed cabin and excellent cargo space means this kitty is quick and practical.

2019 Subaru Ascent

Subaru's largest vehicle has an open, airy cabin that Mom is sure to enjoy. A brand-new 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine puts 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels, so Mom has enough power to pass those puny little cars on the highway. A high seating position means she has a great view of the road, and if she's carting around a few kids and their pals, the Ascent is equipped with 19 cupholders. That's peak cupholder saturation, y'all. Adaptive cruise control, precollision braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist are standard on every single Ascent, so Mom won't stress too badly on the daily commute.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

For the adventurous mom, may we present the Ford F-150 Raptor. This bad boy will take Mom anywhere she wants to go, and we mean anywhere. 450 horsepower urges Mom to let loose on the whoops, while the 510 pound-feet of torque can get her up and over those rocks. Why let Dad have all the fun?

2019 GMC Sierra

If Mom needs a truck geared toward towing and hauling, the GMC Sierra ,with its six-way tailgate, is an excellent choice. The tailgate turns itself into a step so she can climb into the bed easily, and then folds away so she can easily load up to 2,240 pounds of cargo. If towing is her thing, the Sierra can drag up to 12,200 pounds behind it. Mom has her choice of two V8 engine options, and if she likes to see things differently, the Sierra can be had with a rear-camera mirror and full-color head-up display.

