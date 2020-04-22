2020 Mazda6 is still athletic, but a little fancier

Long has Mazda's repetitive catchphrase signaled that the Japanese automaker's vehicles prioritize driving excellence above all else, which helped Mazda carve out its own unique niche in its mass-market segments.
But Mazda is slowly growing up -- as evidenced by its more mature "Driving Matters" mantra -- and while the updated 2020 Mazda6 has adulting down, it's still working out how to balance new and old priorities.
It occupies this small little corner of the segment where it's not quite sure if it wants to fully embrace its posher adult nature or still hold onto the driving dynamics that helped Mazda make it name for itself among enthusiasts.