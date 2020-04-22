2020 Mazda6 is still athletic, but a little fancier

  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6
  • 2020 Mazda6

We're all familiar with "Zoom-Zoom."

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 35

Long has Mazda's repetitive catchphrase signaled that the Japanese automaker's vehicles prioritize driving excellence above all else, which helped Mazda carve out its own unique niche in its mass-market segments.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 35

But Mazda is slowly growing up -- as evidenced by its more mature "Driving Matters" mantra -- and while the updated 2020 Mazda6 has adulting down, it's still working out how to balance new and old priorities.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 35

Even though people are moving to crossovers en masse, the midsize sedan segment remains the best it's ever been.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 35

The Toyota Camry has come a long way, ditching its beigeness in favor of more expressive styling and a chassis that actually makes the car fun to drive.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 35

The Nissan Altima has some sharp looks, and while I don't enjoy its CVT, optional all-wheel drive and loads of safety systems will provide families with peace of mind.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 35

Whither the 2020 Mazda6, then?

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 35

It occupies this small little corner of the segment where it's not quite sure if it wants to fully embrace its posher adult nature or still hold onto the driving dynamics that helped Mazda make it name for itself among enthusiasts.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 35

There's plenty to like in the latest Mazda6, and it's worth comparing against any of the stalwarts, I just wish the automaker would make up its mind about where it wants to go.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 35

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Mazda6.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
34
of 35
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
35
of 35
Now Reading

2020 Mazda6 is still athletic, but a little fancier

Up Next

Mazda RX-7 is powered by angry, spinning Doritos
Elon Musk and the first Tesla Roadster star in this throwback from Jay Leno's Garage

Elon Musk and the first Tesla Roadster star in this throwback from Jay Leno's Garage

by
Tesla Model S Performance now boasts quicker acceleration

Tesla Model S Performance now boasts quicker acceleration

by
Porsche Taycan range will include RWD model with lower price

Porsche Taycan range will include RWD model with lower price

by
Mazda rotary engine stars in complex hybrid patent

Mazda rotary engine stars in complex hybrid patent

by
Maven, GM's car-sharing service, shuts down

Maven, GM's car-sharing service, shuts down

by