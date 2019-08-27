2020 GMC Sierra 1500: Making work look good

  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 gets some cool upgrades that put it more in line with the rest of the full-size truck market.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
1
of 47

First up, a 3.0-liter diesel engine putting out 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 47

With this engine under the hood, the GMC Sierra can tow a maximum of 9,100 pounds or haul 1,830 pounds of payload.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
3
of 47

The Sierra HD's transparent trailer tech is the niftiest thing since sliced bread.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
4
of 47

In AT4 guise the Sierra 1500 has the chops to get a bit dirty.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Tate/T Squared Sports Media
5
of 47

Flex it! The AT4 gets a 2-inch lift over other trims.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
6
of 47

The rear camera mirror means you can load up the bed and still have a clear view of what's behind.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
7
of 47

The star of the Sierra is the MultiPro tailgate that can open six different ways.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
8
of 47

Also on tap for 2020 is the CarbonPro package, offering a carbon fiber bed.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 47

Regrettably, the interior is still basic, even on the most expensive Denali trim.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
10
of 47

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
11
of 47

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 47

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:GMC
13
of 47

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:GMC
14
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
15
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Tate/T Squared Sports Media
16
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Tate/T Squared Sports Media
17
of 47

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Tate/T Squared Sports Media
19
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Tate/T Squared Sports Media
20
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
21
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
22
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
23
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
24
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
25
of 47

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:GMC
26
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
28
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Tate/T Squared Sports Media
29
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
30
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Tate/T Squared Sports Media
32
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Tate/T Squared Sports Media
34
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
35
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
36
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
37
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
38
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
39
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
40
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
41
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
42
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
43
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
44
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
45
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
46
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
47
of 47
Now Reading

2020 GMC Sierra 1500: Making work look good

Up Next

2020 GMC Sierra HD: The big boy

Latest Stories

Tesla's Model S was found to have more key fob security blues, report says

Tesla's Model S was found to have more key fob security blues, report says

by
Hyundai is working on a rear-wheel drive electric scooter that docks in your car

Hyundai is working on a rear-wheel drive electric scooter that docks in your car

by
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe picks up mild-hybrid hustle

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe picks up mild-hybrid hustle

by
Expecting a firefight? Take the armored BMW X5 Protection VR6

Expecting a firefight? Take the armored BMW X5 Protection VR6

by
Honda revamps certified preowned program, adds new benefits

Honda revamps certified preowned program, adds new benefits

by