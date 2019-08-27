2020 GMC Sierra 1500: Making work look good

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 gets some cool upgrades that put it more in line with the rest of the full-size truck market.
First up, a 3.0-liter diesel engine putting out 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
With this engine under the hood, the GMC Sierra can tow a maximum of 9,100 pounds or haul 1,830 pounds of payload.
The Sierra HD's transparent trailer tech is the niftiest thing since sliced bread.
In AT4 guise the Sierra 1500 has the chops to get a bit dirty.
Flex it! The AT4 gets a 2-inch lift over other trims.
The rear camera mirror means you can load up the bed and still have a clear view of what's behind.
The star of the Sierra is the MultiPro tailgate that can open six different ways.
Also on tap for 2020 is the CarbonPro package, offering a carbon fiber bed.
Regrettably, the interior is still basic, even on the most expensive Denali trim.
