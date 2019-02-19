2019 Volvo V60: A stylish, comfortable hauler

  • 2019 Volvo V60
What's cookin', good lookin'? Meet the 2019 Volvo V60.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The V60 is the wagon variant of Volvo's new S60 sedan.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

In addition to the Momentum trim seen here, the V60 is available in R-Design and Inscription trims.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The base T5 powerplant pairs a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine with front-wheel drive.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The T5 setup is good for 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

If you need more power, Volvo offers the V60 with a T6 powerplant, which uses a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine and all-wheel drive.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The V60 T6 produces 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The 2019 Volvo V60 starts at $38,900, not including destination charges.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The V60 T6 you see here is priced closer to $50,000.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Volvo V60.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 35
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
