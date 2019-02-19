2019 Volvo V60: A stylish, comfortable hauler

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
What's cookin', good lookin'? Meet the 2019 Volvo V60.
The V60 is the wagon variant of Volvo's new S60 sedan.
In addition to the Momentum trim seen here, the V60 is available in R-Design and Inscription trims.
The base T5 powerplant pairs a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine with front-wheel drive.
The T5 setup is good for 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
If you need more power, Volvo offers the V60 with a T6 powerplant, which uses a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine and all-wheel drive.
The V60 T6 produces 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
The 2019 Volvo V60 starts at $38,900, not including destination charges.
The V60 T6 you see here is priced closer to $50,000.
