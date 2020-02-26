2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

  • 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
  • 2020-corvette-dsc-9733
  • 2020-corvette-dsc-9049
  • 2020-corvette-dsc-8860
  • 2020-corvette-dsc-8884
  • 2020-corvette-dsc-8894
  • 2020-corvette-dsc-8939
  • 2020-corvette-dsc-8965

This is the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette!

Photo:Chevrolet
As you can see, it has a bit of a different look from its predecessor, thanks to the new, mid-engine placement.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
But it's still familiar enough that you won't need to squint at that nose badge. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The biggest change is perhaps these massive air intakes just aft of the doors. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
All the better to keep the new, 6.2-liter, 596-horsepower LT2 engine cool.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Engine in the back means room up front for a frunk! It's overnighter size, though. 

Photo:Chevrolet
The cockpit is decidedly driver-focused, perhaps to too much of an extreme. 

Photo:Chevrolet
The default suspension tends to be on the safe side, but it gives good ride quality on the street. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
On the track, the car defaults to understeer on turn-in, but driven with aggression it is quite rewarding. 

Photo:Chevrolet
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is in production now and making its way to dealerships. $58,900 is the price of entry.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more views of this baby.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

2021 Chevy Tahoe gets diesel power, independent rear suspension

