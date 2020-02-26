2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow

This is the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette!
As you can see, it has a bit of a different look from its predecessor, thanks to the new, mid-engine placement.
But it's still familiar enough that you won't need to squint at that nose badge.
The biggest change is perhaps these massive air intakes just aft of the doors.
All the better to keep the new, 6.2-liter, 596-horsepower LT2 engine cool.
Engine in the back means room up front for a frunk! It's overnighter size, though.
The cockpit is decidedly driver-focused, perhaps to too much of an extreme.
The default suspension tends to be on the safe side, but it gives good ride quality on the street.
On the track, the car defaults to understeer on turn-in, but driven with aggression it is quite rewarding.
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is in production now and making its way to dealerships. $58,900 is the price of entry.
