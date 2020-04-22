2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 is a petite powerhouse

  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45
What's cookin', good lookin'? Meet the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 35

With its denim blue paint and matte black wheels, this is a really good spec.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 35

This is also Mercedes' most powerful CLA-Class model.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 35

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with a whopping 382 horsepower.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 35

The interior is stylish and nicely appointed, with great MBUX tech.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 35

Yes, Mercedes calls this rakish sedan a "four-door coupe."

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 35

This isn't even the most powerful version -- overseas, the CLA45 S comes with a 416-hp version of this engine.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 35

Of course, all of this comes with a pretty hefty price tag. The Mercedes-AMG CLA45 starts around $55,000.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 35

This one, though? Nearly $74,000, including $995 for destination. 

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 35

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 35
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 35
