2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 is a petite powerhouse

What's cookin', good lookin'? Meet the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45.
With its denim blue paint and matte black wheels, this is a really good spec.
This is also Mercedes' most powerful CLA-Class model.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with a whopping 382 horsepower.
The interior is stylish and nicely appointed, with great MBUX tech.
Yes, Mercedes calls this rakish sedan a "four-door coupe."
This isn't even the most powerful version -- overseas, the CLA45 S comes with a 416-hp version of this engine.
Of course, all of this comes with a pretty hefty price tag. The Mercedes-AMG CLA45 starts around $55,000.
This one, though? Nearly $74,000, including $995 for destination.
