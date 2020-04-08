2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave: The high-speed desert conquerer

  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave
The Jeep Gladiator adds a new trim for 2020. Say hello to the Gladiator Mojave.

This is a Gladiator this is geared more toward high-speed desert running than slow-speed rock crawling. 

The revised suspension features Fox jounce shocks. Think of it as a shock within a shock that can absorb hard hits without compromising overall ride quality.

Both the front and rear also feature 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs to help keep things cool.

Under the hood is the tried-and-true 3.6-liter V6 engine, good for 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

Power gets down to 33-inch Falken Wildpeak tires through a standard six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed automatic is a $2,000 upcharge.

The Mojave even has a better approach angle than the Rubicon thanks to its 1-inch front lift: 44.7 degrees compared with 43.4 degrees in the Rubi.

The Mojave gets Jeep's Command-Trac technology with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. This means it can run faster in low range, making dunes easier to climb.

The Mojave can haul 1,200 pounds in the bed and tow 6,000 pounds with the automatic transmission.

The interior is highlighted with orange accents.

The Mojave is the first Jeep product to wear the Desert Rated badge and starts around $45,000, including $1,495 for delivery.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

