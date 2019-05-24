2020 Kia Soul: A box with no rough edges

  • 2020 Kia Soul
The 2020 Kia Soul starts at $18,485, including $995 for destination.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 91

As tested, my loaded example comes in at $28,485.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 91

The Soul comes with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, and sends power to the front wheels via a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission.

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
3
of 91

My Soul GT tester is equipped with a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder making 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, which is paired exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 91

The Soul GT returns an EPA-estimated 27 miles per gallon in the city and 32 mpg highway. I averaged 24.1 mpg.

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
5
of 91

There's plenty of room inside for up to five occupants.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 91

Cargo space maxes out at 62.1 cubic feet, which is really good for a subcompact vehicle.

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
7
of 91

The Soul's 10.3-inch touchscreen is really sharp and features an easy-to-use interface.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 91

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 91

Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2020 Kia Soul GT.

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
10
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
11
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
12
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
13
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
14
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 91

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
25
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 91

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
27
of 91

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
28
of 91

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
29
of 91

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
30
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
31
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
32
of 91

Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
33
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
34
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
35
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
36
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
37
of 91
Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
38
of 91
Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
39
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
40
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
41
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
42
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
43
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
44
of 91
Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
45
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
46
of 91
Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
47
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
48
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
49
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
50
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
51
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
52
of 91

Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
53
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
54
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
55
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
56
of 91
Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
57

Published:Caption:Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
58
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
59
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
60
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
61
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
62
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
63
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
64
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
65
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
66
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
67
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
68
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
69
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
70
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
71
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
72
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
73
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
74
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
75
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
76
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
77
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
78
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
79
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
80
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
81
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
82
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
83
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
84
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
85
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
86
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
87
of 91
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
88
of 91

Published:Photo:Keiron Berndt/Roadshow
89
of 91

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
90
of 91

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
91
of 91
2020 Kia Soul: A box with no rough edges

2020 Kia Telluride hits all the high points

