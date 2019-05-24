2020 Kia Soul: A box with no rough edges

By make and model
The 2020 Kia Soul starts at $18,485, including $995 for destination.
As tested, my loaded example comes in at $28,485.
The Soul comes with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, and sends power to the front wheels via a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission.
My Soul GT tester is equipped with a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder making 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, which is paired exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The Soul GT returns an EPA-estimated 27 miles per gallon in the city and 32 mpg highway. I averaged 24.1 mpg.
There's plenty of room inside for up to five occupants.
Cargo space maxes out at 62.1 cubic feet, which is really good for a subcompact vehicle.
The Soul's 10.3-inch touchscreen is really sharp and features an easy-to-use interface.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.
