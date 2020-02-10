2020 Honda Civic Si sedan: Sharp performance on a budget

The Civic Si gets a small update for 2020.
The Civic Si is available as a two-door coupe or four-door sedan.
No matter which version you pick, both cost $26,195 including destination.
LED headlights are new for 2020.
The front bumper also gets updated styling.
LED foglights are on tap, too.
The Si is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-four engine.
Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera system is standard.
The sedan's spoiler is much smaller than the coupe's.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Honda Civic Si.