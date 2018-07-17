The strangest deals we saw on Amazon Prime Day 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Backblade
  • Slime Glue
  • Poopourri
  • laptop-cooling-pad
  • ice-maker
  • moon-lamp
  • fish-tank
  • lifestraw
  • labyrinth-game
  • derma-roller
  • trumpet-car-horn
  • party-lights
  • worlds-best-farter
  • vitamin-c-lollipops
  • boot-rack
  • cactus-jack-tshirt
  • lava-lamp
  • yak-chew
  • chicken-coop-heater
  • foot-massager
  • language-translator
  • moon-shoes
  • sweetsweat

This DIY back shaver

Per the description, "You don't need to awkwardly ask someone else to shave your back anymore!"  

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
1
of 23

Slime Glue

This gallon-size product claims to be the only glue made specifically for slime creation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
2
of 23

This pre-poo bathroom rescue spray

As the descriptor puts it, "Spritz the bowl before you go and no one else will ever know!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
3
of 23

This air conditioner for your laptop

Fact: Laptops get hot. Luckily, someone made an air conditioner for them.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
4
of 23

This very specific ice maker

Square ice is so 2017. This ice maker fashions "cravable, chewable nugget ice."

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
5
of 23

This lamp that looks like the moon

Lamps that look like moons are awesome. Lamp holders that look like hands holding moons? That's what put this over the top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
6
of 23

This glow-in-the-dark fish tank

Because even fish deserve their own rave every once in a while.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
7
of 23

This straw for the very thirsty

Go ahead! Drink from the scummy pond! This straw actually makes it safe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
8
of 23

This glow-in-the-dark Labyrinth board game

It's "playable in the dark!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
9
of 23

This terrifying beauty product

"Microneedles," anyone?

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
10
of 23

This trumpet horn for your car

Sometimes a regular old beep just won't do.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
11
of 23

These LED lights for your next party

Admit it: They're hypnotic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
12
of 23

This fashionable T-shirt

It takes all kinds, OK?

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
13
of 23

The slowest way to get your vitamins

On the plus side: They're lollipops!

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
14
of 23

This upside-down boot organizer

These boots were made for hanging.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
15
of 23

This WWE merch

Everyone deserves a T-shirt that's a mashup between the WWE and the Old West.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
16
of 23

This glittery lava lamp

Because non-glittering lava lamps aren't fun enough.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
17
of 23

These beautiful yak-milk dog chews

Your dog has likely never had yak milk. But that doesn't mean he isn't craving yak milk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
18
of 23

This heater for your chicken coop

Coop required.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
19
of 23

Darth Vader's foot massager

Well, not really. But we bet he'd love it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
20
of 23

This tiny language translator

Serious question: How did they fit the whole UN in there?

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
21
of 23

These definitely-not-dangerous children's toys

Just in case there are no scooters around, you can always try a pair of mini-trampolines.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
22
of 23

The sweetest, um, sweat

This neoprene wrap claims to shrink your waist through the power of sweet, sweet sweat.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
23
of 23
Now Reading

The strangest deals we saw on Amazon Prime Day 2018

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

New Toyota Supra will have lighter, cheaper four-cylinder engine

New Toyota Supra will have lighter, cheaper four-cylinder engine

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2018: Fitness trackers and smartwatches

Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2018: Fitness trackers and smartwatches

by
World Emoji Day gets weird and wild on Twitter

World Emoji Day gets weird and wild on Twitter

by
The best Prime Day sales not happening at Amazon: Deals at eBay, Google, Newegg, Walmart and others

The best Prime Day sales not happening at Amazon: Deals at eBay, Google, Newegg, Walmart and others

by
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked photo looks legit

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked photo looks legit

by