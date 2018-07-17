The strangest deals we saw on Amazon Prime Day 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.
Per the description, "You don't need to awkwardly ask someone else to shave your back anymore!"
This gallon-size product claims to be the only glue made specifically for slime creation.
As the descriptor puts it, "Spritz the bowl before you go and no one else will ever know!"
Fact: Laptops get hot. Luckily, someone made an air conditioner for them.
Square ice is so 2017. This ice maker fashions "cravable, chewable nugget ice."
Lamps that look like moons are awesome. Lamp holders that look like hands holding moons? That's what put this over the top.
Because even fish deserve their own rave every once in a while.
Go ahead! Drink from the scummy pond! This straw actually makes it safe.
It's "playable in the dark!"
"Microneedles," anyone?
Sometimes a regular old beep just won't do.
Admit it: They're hypnotic.
It takes all kinds, OK?
On the plus side: They're lollipops!
These boots were made for hanging.
Everyone deserves a T-shirt that's a mashup between the WWE and the Old West.
Because non-glittering lava lamps aren't fun enough.
Your dog has likely never had yak milk. But that doesn't mean he isn't craving yak milk.
Coop required.
Well, not really. But we bet he'd love it.
Serious question: How did they fit the whole UN in there?
Just in case there are no scooters around, you can always try a pair of mini-trampolines.
This neoprene wrap claims to shrink your waist through the power of sweet, sweet sweat.