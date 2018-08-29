IFA 2018: All the coolest tech we've seen so far

IFA 2018, like most big technology trade shows, will showcase a mix of new tech products that fall predominantly into one of two buckets. The first bucket is the practical, more or less predictable one with iterative product updates. In here you'll find the next flagship phone we all know is coming, or laptops with the newest Intel CPUs that show up on a regular schedule, like the tide.
The second, and often more fun bucket includes all of the unexpected products, where you find things like LG's robotic pants and Segway roller shoes, but you also have to accept some frustration with all that novelty. Not all of these products will come to fruition, but they're fun to check out.
Flip through this gallery to have a look at all the cool stuff we've seen so far.
Despite Dell's history for having small 11.6-inch Chromebooks and two-in-one Chromebooks for markets like education, this is the first of its "premium" Chromebooks -- a growing class of the Google Chrome OS-based laptops designed to look less rough-and-ready and more polished and upscale.
Dell also announced its first DisplayHDR 600-certified monitor, meaning it can hit 600 nits peak brightness (typical is around 250 to 300 nits) and cover 90 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. That's notably brighter in general and gives better color reproduction in saturated greens and cyans than your typical monitor. But the S2719DC puts it in an ultrathin, sleek silver chassis and adds a USB-C/alt-Display port so that it can power your laptop while you're using it.
This $1,300 (1,500 euros; 10,000 yen) gaming monitor sports a 27-inch UHD (3,840x2,160 resolution) display, 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync. It will be available in North America, EMEA and China in Q4 2018.
The Diesel On Full Guard 2.5 smartwatch, announced at IFA and coming in October, adds heart rate, GPS, NFC payments, rapid charging and 3 ATM swim waterproofing, much like the just-announced Skagen Falster 2 (both Skagen and Diesel are under the larger umbrella of Fossil Group).
The upcoming BeoSound 1 and BeoSound 2 from Bang & Olufsen both look futuristic. The long cylindrical bodies rest on smaller bases just above your table, so from a certain angle, it looks like the speakers are hovering. On display at IFA in Berlin, both have Google Assistant built-in, so they'll offer the same wide breadth of features as the Google Home. Both speakers will be coming in October.
The BeoSound Edge is roughly the size of a hula hoop and looks like a big hockey puck with a slick aluminum rim (B&O tells us the design was actually inspired by a UK pound coin). To crank the sound up, just gently roll the thing forward a few inches. A built-in gyroscope and accelerometer will translate that motion into an uptick in sound, while built-in springs will help gently guide it back to its centered position once you let go.
Whether that's all insanely cool or just insane is up to you, but you can expect to spend an insane amount of money on the Edge when it arrives at the end of September. Specifically, the recommend asking price is set at $3,500.
LG's first Android One phone marries the G7 ThinQ flagship from earlier this year with Google's Android One operating system.
Originally designed to work on cheaper phones with more entry-level specs, Google quietly shifted the purpose of its Android One operating system. Think of it as the stock OS that will make your non-Pixel phone as Googley as possible.
LG also revealed an entry-level version of the G7, the G7 Fit, which looks like a variation of the G7 One: it has the lower-end Snapdragon 821 processor and rear camera, but will have a 64GB storage option in the future.
AEG's MultiSpace Fridge Freezer comes with two features of note. The first is a variety of removable "CustomFlex" storage bins that hang inside the door, letting you store ingredients for a quick salad or for your next taco night. But the second is a removable lazy susan-style accessory that lets you spin the fridge shelf, moving items in the back up to the front for easier access.
AEG doesn't sell refrigerators in the US, but its parent company, the Swedish retailer Electrolux, does. It remains to be seen if we'll see the Multispace Fridge Freezer in the states, but it's within the realm of possibility.