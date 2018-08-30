New Asus ZenBooks pack power and Alexa into slim frames

Asus

Making their debut at IFA on Thursday are the new Asus ZenBook and ZenBook Flip series, powered by the latest Intel eighth-generation chips.

The ZenBook 13, 14 and 15 feature what Asus calls a "frameless NanoEdge" on its displays, for a 94 percent screen-to-body percentage. Crammed into each frame is an ultrathin webcam with a four-element lens.

The laptops also pack discrete graphics in the form of either an Nvidia NV MX150 on the 13- and 14-inch models or a GTX 1050 Max-Q inside on the ZenBook 15. The Flip comes in 13- and 15-inch sizes, and as the name suggests, the two-in-one screen can be flipped around to be used as a tablet. Unlike the ZenBooks though, the Flip 13 has integrated graphics, with only the 15-inch model sporting Nvidia's GTX 1050 Max-Q.

If you're a big Windows Hello fan, you'll be pleased to know that the both ZenBook and ZenBook Flip laptops will feature a 3D infrared camera, letting you log in with your face even in dim lighting. While most laptops feature voice control through Cortana, the Asus ZenBook range will also get Amazon Alexa support, just like its Acer rivals.

Asus says the ZenBook and ZenBook Flip are optimized for quiet operation and connectivity, with super fast MU-MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The ZenBook has been tested to military MIL-STD 810G standard, despite its delicate appearance. This means it can survive short drops, temperatures of up to 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius) and altitudes up to 15,000 feet.

Asus

Like the ZenBook Pro, announced at Computex earlier this year, the new ZenBook comes with the ErgoLift hinge, which raises the keyboard slightly when the laptop is open, allowing for a more comfortable typing experience.

While the ZenBook doesn't have a secondary display in the touch pad like the Pro does, the ZenBook's touch pad doubles up as a number pad in the 13- and 14-inch versions. The 15-inch doesn't need that feature, as it already has a physical number pad. It's the same with the ZenBook Flip 13, which also sports the number pad feature, but not on the 15-inch Flip.

As with many Asus products, prices and availability will vary by region. We'll update this post with more information as we get it.

Asus ZenBook 13 UX333 quick specs

Processor: Eighth-generation Intel Core i7



Graphics: Nvidia NV MX150



Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD



Battery: Up to 14 hours



Ports: 3.5mm audio jack, microSD, HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB Type C



Durability: MIL-Spe 810G



ZenBook specs comparison

ZenBook 13 (UX33FN) ZenBook 14 (UX433FN) ZenBook 15 (UX533FN) Processor Intel Core i7-8565U or Intel i5-8265U Intel Core i7-8565U or Intel i5-8265U Intel Core i7-8565U or Intel i5-8265U Display 13.3-inch (1,920x1,080 pixels) 14-inch (1,920x1,080 pixels) 15.6-inch (3,820x2,160 pixels) or 15.6-inch 1,920x1,080 pixels) Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX150 Nvidia GeForce MX150 Nvidia GeForce 1050 Max-Q Storage 1TB 1TB 1TB Memory 8GB or 16GB 8GB or 16GB 8GB or 16GB Weight Starts at 1.09kg (2.4 pounds) Starts at 1.09kg (2.4 pounds) Starts at 1.59kg (3.5 pounds) Dimensions 302 x 189 x 16.9mm (11.9 x 7.4 x 0.66 in) 319 x 199 x 15.9mm (12.5 x 7.8 x 0.62 in) 354 x 220 x 17.9mm (13.9 x 8.6 x 0.7 in)