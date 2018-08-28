LG G7 One gives LG's first Android One phone plenty to boast about

LG

LG's first Android One phone marries the G7 ThinQ flagship from earlier this year with Google's Android One operating system.

Originally designed to work on cheaper phones with more entry-level specs, Google quietly shifted the purpose of its Android One operating system. Think of it as the stock OS that will make your non-Pixel phone as Googley as possible. That includes timely, automatic system and security updates.

The G7 One, though, incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, the same processor that powers last year's flagship models and only one generation removed from the current high-end Snapdragon 845 processor in the LG G7 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6 and other phones.

The G7 One also carried over the G7 ThinQ's IP68 dust-and-water-resistant build, a 6.1-inch screen with a high pixel density of roughly 560ppi, a 3,000mAh battery and DTS:X-compatible surround sound system.

The G7 One will get an update later this year with LG's AI Camera capability, but for the most part, Android One devices are chock full of Google's AI and the latest version of the operating system -- in this case Android 8.1 Oreo -- rather than the phone manufacturer's apps and customizations.

Where does it cut corners? It has only a single rear camera, lacks wireless charging capability and looks like it's limited to just 32GB built-in storage. The real value will shake out when LG announces pricing.

LG G7 One specs

Screen: 6.1-inch 3,120 x 1,440 QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display

Camera: 16-megapixel standard angle (F1.6 / 71°) rear, 8-megapixel wide angle (F1.9 / 80°) front

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Memory and storage: 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, MicroSD slot



Battery: 3,000mAh



OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

Dimensions: 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 in/153 x 72 x 8mm

Weight: 5.5 oz/156g

Connectivity: LTE / 3G / 2G; 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 BLE, NFC, USB-C

IP68 dust-and- water resistance

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology

LG

LG also revealed an entry-level version of the G7, the G7 Fit, which looks like a variation of the G7 One: it has the lower-end Snapdragon 821 processor and rear camera, but will have a 64GB storage option in the future.

LG G7 Fit specs

Screen: 6.1-inch 3,120 x 1,440 QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display

Camera: 16-megapixel standard angle (F2.2 / 76°) rear, 8-megapixel wide angle (F1.9 / 80°) front

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Memory and storage: 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, MicroSD slot

Battery: 3,000mAh



OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

Dimensions: 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 in/153 x 72 x 8mm

Weight: 5.3 oz/150g

Connectivity: LTE / 3G / 2G; 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 BLE, NFC, USB-C

IP68 dust-and- water resistance

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology

LG hasn't revealed pricing or availability for either phone.