Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones to take on Apple's AirPods

I've liked most of Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, the best of which have been the over-the-ear models. Now the new Momentum True Wireless earphones are joining the line, with an expected ship date of mid-November. At $300 they cost almost twice as much as Apple's Airpods ( ), but Sennheiser promises that they have "uncompromising sound performance and the highest quality materials."

Their 4 hours of battery life doesn't quite measure up to the AirPods' or Jabra Elite 65t's battery life, but the included fabric-wrapped case delivers two additional charges. No word on whether there's a fast charge feature that gives you an hour's worth of battery life from a short charge, but I suspect it's there.

Sennheiser does make some great microphones, and these earphones should perform really well as a headset. "Noisier environments present little challenge thanks to the two-mic-beamforming technology, which optimizes voice pick-up for crystal clear phone calls and voice assistant interaction," the company says.

I look forward to trying out the Momentum True Wireless earphones before they're released and will post a full review as soon as I get my hands on a pair. In the meantime, here's a look at their key features:

7mm dynamic drivers

AAC and Qualcomm aptX codec support

4 hours of battery life (charging case delivers two extra charges)

Two-mic-beamforming technology optimizes voice pick-up for cell-phone calls

You can adjust EQ settings via Sennheiser Smart Control companion app for iOS and Android devices

Price: $300 (no word yet on international pricing but we'll add it as soon as we get it)

Availability: Mid-November

