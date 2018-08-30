CNET también está disponible en español.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones to take on Apple's AirPods

They may look like a lot of other true wireless headphones, but Sennheiser says the Momentum True Wireless set new standards for audio quality.

Enlarge Image

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are scheduled to ship in November for $300.



I've liked most of Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, the best of which have been the over-the-ear models. Now the new Momentum True Wireless earphones are joining the line, with an expected ship date of mid-November. At $300 they cost almost twice as much as Apple's Airpods ($145 at Amazon.com), but Sennheiser promises that they have "uncompromising sound performance and the highest quality materials."

Their 4 hours of battery life doesn't quite measure up to the AirPods' or Jabra Elite 65t's battery life, but the included fabric-wrapped case delivers two additional charges. No word on whether there's a fast charge feature that gives you an hour's worth of battery life from a short charge, but I suspect  it's there.



Blissful sound quality? We hope so.

 

Sennheiser does make some great microphones, and these earphones should perform really well as a headset. "Noisier environments present little challenge thanks to the two-mic-beamforming technology, which optimizes voice pick-up for crystal clear phone calls and voice assistant interaction," the company says.

I look forward to trying out the Momentum True Wireless earphones before they're released and will post a full review as soon as I get my hands on a pair. In the meantime, here's a look at their key features:

  • 7mm dynamic drivers
  • AAC and Qualcomm aptX codec support
  • 4 hours of battery life (charging case delivers two extra charges)
  • Two-mic-beamforming technology optimizes voice pick-up for cell-phone calls
  • You can adjust EQ settings via Sennheiser Smart Control companion app for iOS and Android devices
  • Price: $300 (no word yet on international pricing but we'll add it as soon as we get it)
  • Availability: Mid-November
Enlarge Image

In their charging case.

 

Read more: All of CNET's coverage of IFA 2018



