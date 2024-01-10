This App Says It Can Translate Your Baby's Cries Using AI

A new company says its phone app can "translate" your baby's cries and tell you whether they're hungry, uncomfortable, tired or in need of a diaper change. Showcasing its tech at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Cappella says it uses AI and machine learning to decipher an infant's needs.

According to Cappella, its technology is about 95% accurate -- that's versus roughly 30% for humans who try to guess their babies' needs. Take that figure with a grain of salt, of course: You know your baby best, and you can hit an "I disagree" button on Cappella's app if you don't think it's correct.

The app costs $10 a month, and Cappella is still working on temperature -- whether your baby is crying because they're too hot or cold -- as another data point for analysis.

Another product that claims to translate your baby's cries, Qbear+, was shown off at CES last year, and even won an innovation award. The big difference here is that you don't have to buy a new device: You can just use Cappella's app on your own phone.

You can also use Cappella as a more general parenting app, as it can track sleep, feedings and diaper changes. It's also working on using AI to soothe your baby, too.

"With our groundbreaking AI-powered baby cry translator, we accurately understand your baby's needs and use AI-generated sounds to soothe your little one without requiring your constant attention," Cappella's site says.

Cappella is already available in the Apple App Store, and you can join the waitlist for the Android app in the Google Play Store.

