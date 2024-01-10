X

This App Says It Can Translate Your Baby's Cries Using AI

Are babies' cries so universal that AI can understand them? Cappella's new subscription app aims to prove it.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently writes news, analysis and features for CNET across the topics of electric vehicles, broadband networks, mobile devices, big tech, artificial intelligence, home technology and entertainment. In her spare time, she watches soccer games and F1 races, and goes to Disneyland as often as possible.
Expertise News, mobile, broadband, 5G, home tech, streaming services, entertainment, AI, policy, business, politics Credentials
  • I've been covering technology and mobile for 12 years, first as a telecommunications reporter and assistant editor at ZDNet in Australia, then as CNET's West Coast head of breaking news, and now in the Thought Leadership team.
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
2 min read
Capella AI baby monitor

Cappella demonstrated its app with a plastic baby doll at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

 CNET

A new company says its phone app can "translate" your baby's cries and tell you whether they're hungry, uncomfortable, tired or in need of a diaper change. Showcasing its tech at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Cappella says it uses AI and machine learning to decipher an infant's needs.

Read moreThe most eye-catching tech gadgets at CES 2024

According to Cappella, its technology is about 95% accurate -- that's versus roughly 30% for humans who try to guess their babies' needs. Take that figure with a grain of salt, of course: You know your baby best, and you can hit an "I disagree" button on Cappella's app if you don't think it's correct.

The app costs $10 a month, and Cappella is still working on temperature -- whether your baby is crying because they're too hot or cold -- as another data point for analysis. 

Another product that claims to translate your baby's cries, Qbear+, was shown off at CES last year, and even won an innovation award. The big difference here is that you don't have to buy a new device: You can just use Cappella's app on your own phone.

Capella app
Cappella/Screenshot by CNET

You can also use Cappella as a more general parenting app, as it can track sleep, feedings and diaper changes. It's also working on using AI to soothe your baby, too.

"With our groundbreaking AI-powered baby cry translator, we accurately understand your baby's needs and use AI-generated sounds to soothe your little one without requiring your constant attention," Cappella's site says.

Cappella is already available in the Apple App Store, and you can join the waitlist for the Android app in the Google Play Store

Editors' note: CNET is using an AI engine to help create some stories. For more, see this post.

AI Is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's the Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far

ai-artificial-intelligence-human-cyborg-robotics-9917.jpg
rabbit-r1
Samsung Ballie robot: a yellow sphere with two vertical black indentations running top to bottom on either side of a horizontal window that houses a projector. The projector's blue-white beam streams forth.
+7 more
See all photos