When it comes to cheap, good phones, we're living in a world of plenty. Costs have dropped and software is getting better, which means that inexpensive phones with last year's parts (or even parts from the year before) are still going to serve you well. Here are the top cheap phones we love.
Editors' note: This gallery was originally published in November 2014, and is updated frequently.
The Moto G6 has a near-stock version of Android Oreo, good dual-rear cameras, fast charging and a sleek design. And while its battery doesn't last as long as last year's Moto G5 or G5 Plus, it's still a great value with a decent battery life.
Even as the cheapest iPhone you can buy new from Apple, 2016's iPhone 7 is still the priciest phone in this roundup. But it's a decent device. True, it doesn't have the latest and greatest processor or a fancy iPhone X-type design. But it's still water resistant, has a satisfactory camera with optical image stabilization and a physical home button.
Unlike the previous Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play has more than a decent battery life -- it has excellent battery life and a smaller price tag. It also features a 5.7-inch screen, an octa-core processor and a splashproof design.
Price: $260-$270 (depending on retailer), £229 and AU$399
Though it may not be as swanky as Nokia's 8 Sirocco flagship, the Nokia 6 from 2018 is still a great value. It has a 5.5-inch screen, a Snapdragon 630 chipset and a 16-megapixel camera. The phone is available in the US, UK and Australia and is a good deal wherever you buy it.
The Honor 9 Lite doesn't seem to have any of the usual compromises you'd expect when getting a budget phone. That being said, we love its elegant blue design, expansive 5.6-inch display and four (!) cameras. Unfortunately, you can't nab this phone in the US.
As Nokia's cheapest phone from its MWC 2018 lineup, the Nokia 1 also runs Android One, like ZTE's Tempo Go, and has a plastic design. But don't let that deter you. It comes in some stylish colors and it has a removable battery, two SIM-card slots and expandable storage.
Unlike the previous Honor 9 Lite, the Honor 7X is available in the US for a super-affordable price. The phone has a unibody metal design along with a big 5.9-inch display with thin bezels, a fingerprint scanner and expandable storage.
Price: $280 (or $200 with Amazon-sponsored ads), converts to about £215 or AU$355
The Idol 5S has a premium build, amazing speakers and a fingerprint reader -- all while being affordable. Just be cautious that its battery life isn't so stellar. At 7 hours and 48 minutes, it's the shortest run time we logged from any phone in the past two years.