Your Apple Memoji can wear a COVID-19 face mask now, too

Screenshot by Claire Reilly/CNET

Apple now lets you add face coverings to Memoji, the company shared Monday during its Worldwide Developers Conference. The iOS 14 update comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iPhone maker also added more age options to Memoji, in addition to three new Memoji stickers. Now, you can share a virtual hug, fist bump or blush. Apple also added the ability to create and edit Memoji on Mac computers.

Last year, Apple rolled out customization features for Memoji like hats, glasses and Apple AirPods. It also added more choices for skin color, facial hair and makeup.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which typically draws thousands of programmers, fans and press to a San Jose convention center, was canceled this year due to the pandemic. The company held an entirely virtual event in its place.