Verizon to trumpet 5G in all-digital CES 2021 keynote

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg will be giving the kickoff keynote speech at CES 2021, the Consumer Technology Association said Thursday. The keynote presentation will focus on 5G, and how it'll impact telemedicine and education, a relevant topic given the transition to working and learning from home that's been brought on by COVID-19. CES will be an all-digital event next year as a result of the coronavirus.

"Verizon's keynote for CES will demonstrate the vital role that mobility, broadband and cloud ... has played in connecting the world this year and how the accelerated shift to 5G is transforming every industry," Vestberg said. "This time in history is redefining the meaning of connectivity for consumers, industries and society."

The CTA also said Thursday that it's moving the conference back by a week. Instead of running Jan. 6-9, CES 2021 will now take place from Monday, Jan. 11 through Thursday, Jan. 14.

CES was one of the last major tech events to maintain a physical presence. in January 2020. Shortly after it concluded, the organizers of Mobile World Congress canceled that show due to the spread of the coronavirus. Other tech and gaming conferences, including E3 and GDC, followed suit.

Read more: The best 5G phones of 2020