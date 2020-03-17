A message from the CNET team

We hope you're safe and healthy. While the coronavirus is causing fear and economic uncertainty, we want you to know we're focused on offering honest advice, fact-based news and stories that help you understand what's going on. We're also bringing you the stories, features, how-tos, best lists and buying guides that may help you pass time and make each day a little easier. Let us know if there's anything you'd like to learn more about; we're standing by. In the meantime, keep calm -- and wash your hands. Often.