This is the gear you need to work from home

Whether you're hiding out from the coronavirus or work remotely full-time, here's what you need to stay comfortable and productive.

Stay sane and productive when working from home

Try these tried and true tips if you're new to working from a home office (or your kitchen table).

13 Zoom video chat tips, tricks and hidden features

Learn to change your background, your audio and video settings, and how to share your screen.

5 ways to win at working from home: You already have everything you need

You've got all the tech and know-how you need to stay on schedule. Here's how to make it come together.

10 free video chat apps to use if you're social distancing

Stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic? Use these videoconferencing options to keep in touch with family, friends and your workplace.

Using Zoom while working from home? Here are the privacy risks to watch out for

Don't let tattle-tale software features disrupt your remote workflow.

Need better Wi-Fi while you're bunkered in at home? A range extender can help

If you're looking to improve Wi-Fi speeds throughout your home, here's what you need to know about your options.

Avoid back pain when typing from your table, bed, couch

If you don't have a traditional home office setup, don't sweat it. You can fix it for less than you'd spend on the whole shebang.

Monitors to upgrade your home workspace
Stay safe from hackers while working from home
Best tech for students working from home
Useful gear for the quarantined creative
Best wireless headphones for working
Skype vs. Zoom: Video chat apps compared
Great tips for your video chat apps
Webcams, lights, mics and more for video
How to look and sound great online
Workout options you can do at home
Best prepared meal delivery services
Free entertainment to help you survive
A message from the CNET team

We hope you're safe and healthy. While the coronavirus is causing fear and economic uncertainty, we want you to know we're focused on offering honest advice, fact-based news and stories that help you understand what's going on. We're also bringing you the stories, features, how-tos, best lists and buying guides that may help you pass time and make each day a little easier. Let us know if there's anything you'd like to learn more about; we're standing by. In the meantime, keep calm -- and wash your hands. Often.

